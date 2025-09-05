Hengtong Attends Sustainability Senior Level Dialogue at the United Nations Palace of Nations in Geneva

HTGD (SH:600487)

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 4th, Hengtong Group attended the Senior Level Dialogue on "Building Sustainable Business and Brands" held at the United Nations Palace of Nations in Geneva at the invitation of the China Association for Standardization (CAS).

Co-hosted by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the United Nations Forum on Sustainable Standards (UNFSS), the CAS, and the CAS’s Sustainable Business and Brand Committee (SBBC), the dialogue officially released the "Commitment to Build Sustainable Brands". Initiated by the "Sustainable Business Leaders Forum" (SBLF) and the SBBC of the CAS, and signed by leading Chinese enterprises, this initiative serves as a manifesto of action demonstrating the ambition of Chinese enterprises in sustainable business. It aims to unite the collective commitment of Chinese enterprises, taking long-term actions to build sustainable brands and setting an example for the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

Jiang Li, Chairman of SBBC and Chief Coordinator of SBLF (China), on behalf of the signing enterprises, submitted the initiative to Pedro Manuel Moreno, Deputy Secretary-General of UNCTAD. As a representative of the first batch of signing enterprises, Hengtong witnessed the release of this significant initiative.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN. Against the backdrop of global climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals, Hengtong actively responds to the UN Millennium Development Goals and the target of the Paris Agreement to limit the global average temperature increase to well below 2°C, preferably to 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels. The Group is committed to advancing the green transformation of digital and energy sectors through technological innovation, accelerating the development of a new energy system that is clean, low-carbon, safe, and efficient, and contributing to global sustainable development.

With the goals of reaching "carbon peaking by 2028 and carbon neutrality by 2045", Hengtong has successfully built nine national-level green factories, six national-level green supply chain management enterprises, three national-level green design demonstration enterprises, and thirteen categories of national-level green products, achieving a "grand slam" of national-level green honors. Among its subsidiaries, two of its enterprises have obtained net-zero certification under the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), one has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UN Global Compact), and one has received the Ecovadis Gold medal. Hengtong has also won awards such as the Global Award for Excellence in Performance, the Global Human Settlements Environment Award, and has been recognized as one of the first batch of Chinese industrial enterprises leading in carbon peaking, one of the first batch of Chinese five-star energy efficiency enterprises, the first enterprise in the industry to win the "ESG Excellence Enterprise in New Energy Sector" award jointly issued by Dun & Bradstreet and SMM, the first digital carbon footprint certification in the industry, a demonstration unit for the implementation of carbon management systems, and a five-star certificate for carbon peaking and carbon neutrality management evaluation.

In the future, Hengtong will continue to join hands with global partners to build a green and sustainable development ecosystem for the entire industrial chain and supply chain, and contribute greater efforts to global sustainable development.

