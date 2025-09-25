Acclaimed Immigration Attorney Gerri D. Marshall Headlines Entertainment Conference in Guadalajara Mexico

Gerri D. Marshall was the only Entertainment Immigration Attorney invited to speak at UNION MUSICAL, a recognition that reflects her long-standing prestige and impeccable reputation as one of the most trusted names in the business for many years. She is recognized as a complete expert in entertainment immigration, a highly successful attorney who has guided countless clients to achieve their goals in the industry. Her clientele spans a wide range of talent from singers, composers, musicians, actors, filmmakers, and directors to influencers, dancers, and even multinational executives. Marshall is a frequent panelist and thought leader, speaking at major industry events such as the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and the Immigration Lawyers Toolbox®, where she’s recognized for her outstanding professionalism Gerri D. Marshall has built an exceptional career as one of the most respected entertainment immigration attorneys, combining years of expertise with a reputation for guiding artists and executives worldwide to succeed on the U.S. stage.

Recognized as one of the top experts in entertainment-based immigration, Marshall shapes global careers across music, film, sports, and digital media

For artists and creatives, it’s about building a case that honors both their talent and their trajectory. My job is to make that possible—and legal.” — Gerri D. Marshall -Entertainment immigration Attorney

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned immigration attorney Gerri D. Marshall has been announced as one of the main speakers at this year’s International educational music Conference in Guadalajara, Mexico— UNION MUSICAL, an event bringing together top professionals from the worlds of music, and entertainment.Her participation in the Guadalajara conference further underscored her status as a top-tier legal voice in the entertainment industry and a powerful ally for rising talent. As the only expert in entertainment immigration, she led both a conference and a panel, offering valuable perspective on U.S. visa options and the opportunities available for entertainers in the United States.UNION MUSICAL has become a true international platform, showcasing talent, through panels, workshops, conferences, and classes that unite some of the most outstanding voices in Latin entertainment worldwide. UNION MUSICAL creates a space where professionals and rising talents connect, exchange ideas, and project their work to an international audience. She was invited to attend as one of the main panelists and for the next edition on May next year, highlighting her growing presence in the global Latin entertainment sphere.She is a Los Angeles–based attorney with more than a decade of experience, Gerri D. Marshall has become one of the most respected voices in the field of entertainment immigration, known for her success securing O-1 and P visas for creatives from every corner of the globe.With a legal practice rooted in strategy, culture, and trust, Marshall has handled thousands of cases for international talent, Marshall’s reputation is grounded in real results. She has handled thousands of successful cases for individuals at the top of their fields, including Grammy-nominated musicians, film and television actors, award-winning directors, world-class athletes, dancers, models, multinational executives and globally recognized influencers.Her firm, located in Long Beach, California, serves clients across the U.S. and internationally, offering bilingual services and tailored legal solutions for entertainers seeking to build lasting careers in the U.S.“Immigration is not one-size-fits-all,” says Marshall.As the entertainment world becomes increasingly global, Gerri D. Marshall’s work stands as a cornerstone for talent seeking to cross borders, land major deals, and work legally in the world’s largest entertainment hub—the United States.

Gerri D. Marshall is a renowned Entertainment and Immigration Attorney shares her expertise in an exclusive interview in Spanish on FM La Poderosa Radio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.