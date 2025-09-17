Celebrating foster and kinship carers across SA

Release date: 16/09/25

In recognition of the critical role carers play in helping children and young people to be safe and nurtured and to thrive, more than 1500 foster and kinship carers will take part in celebrations across the state to mark Foster and Kinship Carer Week this week (14-20 September).

Hosted by the Department for Child Protection, in partnership with NGOs and Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations which support family-based carers, the celebrations will include lunches, dinners and a family fun day, stretching from Kangaroo Island in the south to Coober Pedy in the far north.

There are currently about 1020 foster and 1820 kinship households caring for a child or children in South Australia. As of 31 July 2025, there are about 4890 children and young people living in care, including family-based care, residential care and supported independent living.

More carers are always needed to provide safe and nurturing homes in which a child can grow and heal from trauma. Carers can provide a range of different flexible care types, ranging from a weekend or school holidays, to long term care.

The celebrations provide an important opportunity for carers to come together, connect, share experiences and reflect on the incredible impact they are making in children’s lives.

Metropolitan events will be held in Henley Beach, Elizabeth, Seacliff, Sellicks Beach, O’Halloran Hill and the Adelaide Zoo.

Regional events will be held in:

Clare | Lunch | Wednesday 17 September

Coober Pedy | Lunch | Tuesday 16 September

Gawler | Lunch | Tuesday 16 September

Kadina | Lunch | Thursday 18 September

Kangaroo Island | Lunch | Wednesday 17 September

Mount Barker | Lunch | Thursday 18 September

Mount Gambier | Lunch | Thursday 18 September

Murray Bridge | Lunch | Tuesday 16 September

Port Augusta | High Tea | Friday 19 September

Port Lincoln | Lunch | Thursday 18 September

Port Pirie | Lunch | Tuesday 16 September

Riverland | Lunch | Wednesday 17 September

Whyalla | Lunch | Wednesday 17 September

Anyone thinking about becoming a foster carer is encouraged to find out more by visiting Become a foster carer | Department for Child Protection or calling 1300 2 FOSTER (367 837).

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Foster and Kinship Carer Week is an important opportunity for us to recognise and celebrate the dedication, kindness and commitment of carers in South Australia.

Carers embody the very best of our community – generosity, strength, and hope – as they help children and families to heal, grow and thrive.

I am continually inspired by the dedication of foster and kinship carers. These remarkable individuals give so much of themselves to ensure children feel safe, valued and supported and know they are not alone.

Carers are crucial to the child protection and family support system, and we deeply value their contributions. If you have ever thought about caring for a child, we would love to hear from. Whether it is for a weekend, a month or years, you will make a lasting difference in a child’s life and likely make a lasting difference in yours too.