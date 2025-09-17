Removal of interstate hives completed as varroa surveillance continues

Release date: 17/09/25

All bee hives connected to South Australia’s first varroa mite detection have been removed from the state to protect SA’s apiary industry.

The varroa mite detection in a managed hive at Pooginook, in the Riverland, was made during surveillance activities which have been in place since varroa was first detected in New South Wales in 2022.

Following the detection, the hives on the impacted orchard were treated with acaricides and sticky mats were deployed to support containment. The hives, which were from Queensland and Western Australia, were then moved out of the state.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) has also placed catch boxes across the affected orchard to capture remaining bees and any potential swarms, while sentinel hives are being installed for long-term surveillance.

A South Australian beekeeper with hives located within the 25-kilometre surveillance buffer is under active monitoring. While no varroa mites have been visually observed, samples have been sent to the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI) for further examination.

A community meeting will be held in Loxton on Thursday, 18 September, to provide local beekeepers and growers with the latest updates. Interested beekeepers can register here.

PIRSA is also engaging directly with all registered beekeepers within the 25-kilometre surveillance buffer to ensure they have access to information and assistance. All beekeepers are urged to ensure they are registered to receive the latest information.

Beekeepers are encouraged to use PIRSA’s new heat map tool, which shows both positive detections and negative records in the buffer zone and across the state. Beekeepers can check their location by entering their address details into the search bar.

The heat map relies on voluntary contributions by beekeepers to aid in showing where varroa mite is and isn’t being recorded.

PIRSA will continue to work with the South Australian Varroa Industry Advisory Committee (SAVIAC), South Australian Apiary Associations, local beekeepers, and national counterparts to slow the spread of varroa and support industry through the national Transition to Management Program and the SA Response Plan.

All South Australian beekeepers are reminded to inspect their hives regularly using one of the recommended methods (e.g. alcohol/soapy water wash); report any suspected detections immediately to PIRSA via the Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881; and ensure they are registered with PIRSA to receive up-to-date biosecurity notices.

Further resources, including guidance on hive monitoring and access to Varroa Development Officers, are available at www.pir.sa.gov.au/varroa

We know varroa mite poses a significant challenge for our beekeepers, growers and pollination services, and that is why the Malinauskas Government has acted swiftly to remove interstate hives and put strong surveillance in place.

Beekeepers are the frontline in managing this pest, and their cooperation in monitoring, reporting and staying engaged with PIRSA is absolutely vital. I thank those who have already reached out for support and encourage others to do the same.

Sentinel hives, catch boxes and ongoing testing are critical tools in this stage of surveillance and management, and the input of beekeepers in monitoring and reporting remains essential.

While in a perfect world we wouldn’t have varroa in our state, unfortunately it is not considered eradicable at a national level given its presence in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT and that’s why over the past 18 months, we have been working with industry to develop the SA Varroa Detection Response and Transition to Management Plan.

Pollination-dependent industries such as the almond, apple, cherry and blueberry industries are collectively worth about $1.7 billion to South Australia’s economy - so it’s important varroa is managed in a way that minimises its impact, while ensuring business continuity for our agriculture and horticulture sectors.