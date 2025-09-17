More housing and car parking coming to Bowden

Release date: 17/09/25

Construction on a housing development and car park at one of Adelaide’s most sought-after city-fringe locations is set to kick off next month.

Work will begin on 80 affordable rental apartments and four market sale terraces on Third Street at Bowden, directly opposite Plant 4, on one of the few remaining development sites within the precinct.

A total of 221 car parks will be built as part of the complex, with a minimum of 170 publicly accessible.

The project is being delivered as a partnership between the Albanese Labor Government through funding under Round One of the Housing Australia Future Fund Facility (HAFFF) and the Malinauskas Labor Government through Renewal SA.

The 12-storey building will feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, including a range of specialist disability accommodation and 1,100sqm of retail and commercial space on the ground and first level.

The development was designed for Renewal SA by ARM Architects, one of Australia’s leading architectural firms, and will be constructed by South Australian builder Hindmarsh.

The State Government will be seeking a community housing provider to operate the affordable apartments, which will be rented to eligible lower-income tenants at 75% of market rent.

Artist impressions reveal an industrial-style design featuring rustic red bricks covered in greenery, tall peak rooflines, communal rooftop gardens and prominent art-covered walls.

Designs also include ground floor and mezzanine-level retail or commercial tenancies, a seventh-floor open space garden area for residents and work is underway to secure an Australia Post parcel locker as part of the building.

The project includes redevelopment of the adjacent Field Street Laneway, enhancing a key pedestrian route through the precinct, Plant 4 and nearby train station.

Early concepts show the use of reclaimed bricks salvaged from the site’s former Clipsal factory, repurposed into pathways featuring First Nations artwork, tree canopy and overhead festoon lighting.

The development is targeting first residents’ occupation in 2027.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare O’Neil

Labor Governments build. In Bowden, across Adelaide and beyond. We're delivering more homes to make housing more affordable for Australians.

State and Federal Labor are forging ahead to build the homes that South Australians deserve, and that includes 80 beautiful, affordable apartments in the heart of Adelaide with retail and commercial space to boot.

These are 80 of the thousands of homes that are in planning and construction right across the country, supported by Labor's Housing Australia Future Fund.

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This construction will open the door to more housing options for our State, helping to increase South Australia’s housing supply.

We are pulling every lever at our disposal to build more homes, and get more South Australians into their own home.

Attributable to Nick Champion

This development means more crucial housing supply and community infrastructure at one of Australia’s most successful urban renewal sites.

Our Government, with the support of the Albanese Government, is building more homes for South Australians and creating vibrant neighbourhoods across Adelaide.

Attributable to Steve Georganas, Federal Member for Adelaide

We are determined to build more affordable homes in the Federal Electorate of Adelaide and across the nation to boost our housing supply.

It’s vitally important that all levels of government work in partnership with industry to build more market homes and a larger buffer of social and affordable homes for vulnerable Australians.