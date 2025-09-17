Gausium Debuts Next-Gen Cleaning Robots at CMS Berlin 2025

Gausium debuts Phantas Turbo, Mira, and Marvel at CMS Berlin 2025—next-gen robots with thermal cleaning, spot cleaning mode, and hassle-free deployment.

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gausium, a global leader in autonomous cleaning solutions, will unveil a series of next-generation products at CMS Berlin, further strengthening its position as an industry pioneer. Over the past year, the company has expanded its portfolio with successful launches such as Omnie and Beetle , and at this year’s show it will raise the bar again with several next-generation solutions. Gausium will co-exhibit with its German partner, NextFM Robotics, at Hall 1.2, Booth 112.Introducing Phantas Turbo – The World’s First Thermal Cleaning RobotThe highlight of the showcase is the debut of Phantas Turbo, the latest evolutionary variant of Gausium’s award-winning Phantas series. Equipped with advanced thermal cleaning technology, Phantas Turbo is the world’s first thermal cleaning robot. Its built-in heating module raises water temperature to up to 80°C, enhancing cleaning efficiency by around 50%. This breakthrough enables superior stain removal and deep hygienic cleaning performance for even the toughest environments.Mira & Marvel – Twin Innovations for Simultaneous Sweeping and ScrubbingIn addition to upgrades of its existing product lines, Gausium will debut two completely new models: Mira and Marvel. These robotic “twins,” provide more choices of sizes, deliver simultaneous sweeping and scrubbing for maximum cleaning efficiency. Designed for minimal upkeep, both models feature automatic water tank refresh technology, drastically reducing maintenance requirements and ensuring continuous, reliable performance.Advanced Features Across the New LineupThe new generation of Gausium robots comes equipped with intelligent features designed to maximize efficiency and flexibility. All models support Spot Cleaning Mode, which allows the robots to detect dirt and spills, then perform targeted cleaning for greater resource savings and precision. They also feature Hassle-Free Remote Deployment, enabling operators to easily set up and adjust cleaning routes through remote map editing—reducing on-site configuration time and making deployment more convenient than ever.Driving Innovation for Evolving Market Needs“Gausium’s mission has always been to push the boundaries of autonomous cleaning technology,” said Allen Zhang, Senior Overseas Business Director at Gausium. “By enhancing our existing solutions and launching new innovations like Phantas Turbo, Mira, and Marvel, we’re addressing the evolving needs of global markets and reaffirming why Gausium continues to lead the industry.”Event DetailsDates: September 23–26, 2025Location: Messe Berlin Exhibition GroundsBooth: Hall 1.2, Booth 112 (with NextFM Robotics)

