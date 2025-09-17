Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum 2025 to Be Held on 23-24 September, with Macao Serving as Host City for Third Consecutive Year

MACAU, September 17 - The Global Legal & Sustainable Timber Forum 2025 (GLSTF 2025) will be held at MGM Cotai in Macao on 23-24 September under the theme “From Forest to Home – An International Dialogue on Emerging Consumer Trends and Supply Chains Innovation”. The event will feature nearly 20 diverse activities, including conferences, round-table discussions, exhibitions, B2B matching sessions, and product launches. It is expected to attract key stakeholders from the global timber and home furnishings industries from over 40 countries, who will gather in Macao for quality networking and collaboration opportunities.

As a much-anticipated annual international forum in the global timber industry, the GLSTF has been hosted in Macao over the past two years. It continues to leverage Macao’s MICE platform to promote the execution of numerous international co-operation outcomes and cross-border action plans, such as the Action Framework for Promoting Legal & Sustainable Timber Supply Chains, the Global Timber Index (GTI) Platform, the Blockchain-Based Timber Traceability System (BTTS), the Green Finance and Green Supply Chains (GF&GS) Integration Action Plan, and the Demonstration Action of Collaboration on Central Africa-China Timber Industrial Clusters and Parks. The GLSTF 2025 is jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR and the International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO), coordinated by the Secretariat of the Global Green Supply Chains Initiative (GGSC), and supported by MGM as the diamond partner.

Multiple topical conferences covering the entire industry chain, with Macao representatives participating and contributing insights

The GLSTF 2025 will adopt a demand-oriented approach, featuring multiple topical conferences covering the entire timber and home furnishings industry chain. These conferences will encompass both upstream forest resource management and downstream furniture and home furnishings consumer markets, while also exploring new directions for innovation and technological transformation. Among the conferences are: “Emerging Consumer Trends in Global Timber Industry and Supply Chains Innovation”, “Evolution of Consumer Trends in Global Timber Products and Furniture & Home Furnishings Markets”, “Timber Legality and Sustainability – Addressing Uncertainty in Global Timber Trade Barriers”, “Sustainable Timber Resources, Markets and Trade – Green, Innovative, Sustainable”, “Furniture & Customized Home Furnishings – Market Trends and Industry Innovations in Furniture & Home Furnishings” and “Green Finance and Innovative Facilitation Measures – Empowering the Value of Ecological Products through Forestry and Timber Supply Chain Finance”, which all aim to drive innovation and upgrade across the global timber industry chain.

Macao representatives from various sectors will participate in the conferences, sharing Macao’s perspectives and contributing insights in areas such as green and low-carbon initiatives, green finance, forest investment, home design, sustainable timber development, and Greater Bay Area (GBA) corporate culture.

“Legal & Sustainable Timber Display” held concurrently, featuring timber products from multiple regions worldwide

The forum will concurrently present the “Legal & Sustainable Timber Display” with approximately 30 exhibition booths. Exhibitors will include timber and home furnishings enterprises, international organisations, and industry associations from Germany, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Switzerland, Japan, Italy, various provinces and cities in the Chinese mainland, and Macao. The exhibition will showcase timber products such as logs, sawn timber, furniture, wooden flooring, engineered wood panels, wooden doors, and wooden handicrafts, providing multiple scenarios for matching between the supply and demand sides, facilitating the application of products and technologies, and promoting industry collaboration.

To participate or find out more about the GLSTF 2025, please visit the event’s official website: http://www.glstf.net/.