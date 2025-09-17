GymNation Wins 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

GymNation

GymNation has been awarded the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award placing it among the top 10% of attractions and experiences worldwide.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GymNation, the region’s fastest-growing fitness brand, has been awarded the 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for the 3rd year in a row, placing it among the top 10% of attractions and experiences worldwide.

The recognition highlights businesses that have consistently earned outstanding reviews over the past year. Fitness enthusiasts across the globe praised GymNation for its world-class facilities, inclusive atmosphere, and commitment to making health and wellness accessible to everyone.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized by Tripadvisor’s global community,” said Loren Holland, Founder & CEO of GymNation. “This award reflects the passion of our team and the loyalty of our members, who inspire us every day to raise the bar in health and fitness across the Middle East.”

With multiple locations nationwide, GymNation is redefining the gym experience — affordable, welcoming, and community-driven. The brand’s mission remains simple yet powerful: to break down barriers to fitness and empower people of all backgrounds to lead healthier, more active lives. It’s no wonder it has been ranked the number 1. gym on TripAdvisor in the Middle East with an average rating of 4.8.

GymNation's growth is driven by an affordable and inclusive "People's Gym" model, expanding across the GCC with a goal to become the region's largest fitness operator. It is set to have 50 gyms open by the end of 2025 in the UAE & KSA with over 250,000 members.

