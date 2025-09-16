S. 1383, Veterans Accessibility Advisory Committee Act of 2025

S. 1383 would establish a committee to advise the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) on improving the accessibility of VA benefits, services, and facilities for veterans with disabilities. The committee would be required to report biennially on its findings and recommendations. Using information about the administrative costs of similar advisory committees, CBO estimates that the staff salaries, travel costs, and other expenses associated with the committee would be less than $500,000 annually and would cost $4 million over the 2025-2035 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 700 (veterans benefits and services).

Table 1. Estimated Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 1383 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2025-2030 2025-2035 Estimated Authorization 0 * 1 * * 1 * 1 * 1 * 2 4 Estimated Outlays 0 * 1 * * 1 * 1 * 1 * 2 4 * = between zero and $500,000.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Logan Smith. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.