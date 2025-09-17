Valiant Eagle, Inc. Announces Landmark JV with Immersive-FX to Transform Entertainment Through Immersive LED Experiences

Steve Welck Valiant Eagle CEO, Xavier Mitchell

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

Immersive-FX has spent years perfecting our technology. Partnering with Valiant allows us to bring it to market in ways we only dreamed of before. This JV is about scale, vision, and execution” — CEO, Steve Welck

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) proudly announces it has entered into a transformative Joint Venture with Nevada-based Immersive-FX, Inc., a leader in immersive LED display systems and groundbreaking entertainment installations. The new partnership positions Valiant Eagle at the forefront of a multi-billion-dollar industry where technology, content, and live experiences converge.

Under the agreement, Valiant Eagle will spearhead funding and strategic growth initiatives, while Immersive-FX contributes its patent-protected LED technology and unrivaled technical expertise. Together, the companies will develop, market, and distribute immersive entertainment experiences in sports, concerts, gaming, and large-scale live events.

“This is one of the biggest milestones in Valiant Eagle’s history,” said Dr. Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle, Inc. “Our shareholders have been waiting for a game-changing deal, and this is it. With Immersive-FX’s world-class technology and our financial, creative, and distribution power, we’re poised to create experiences that will rival — and in many cases surpass — anything the world has ever seen.”

The Joint Venture plans to launch a flagship immersive demonstration facility in Los Angeles, featuring a 56-foot immersive theater system, multi-level riser seating, 3D audio, and interactive lighting. Additional initiatives and opportunities include scalable outdoor installations designed for location based entertainment, festivals, arenas, and major global events, such as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Mitchell goes on to say, “We plan to expand well beyond on what the Sphere in Las Vegas has achieved utilizing our powerful patented immersive display technology which is at the heart of this Joint Venture. With Immersive-FX developing cutting edge Surround RealityTM and Valiant Eagle driving strategy and funding, we are positioned to expand on what the Sphere represents in immersive entertainment.”

Steve Welck, CEO of Immersive-FX, commented: “Immersive-FX has spent years perfecting our technology. Partnering with Valiant Eagle allows us to bring it to market in ways we only dreamed of before. This Joint Venture is about scale, vision, and execution — and together, we’re going to set new standards for immersive entertainment worldwide.”

Key Highlights of the Deal

- Exclusive License: The JV will hold exclusive rights to Immersive-FX technology within the fields of entertainment, sports, and gaming once funding milestones are met.

- $6M Funding Commitment: Valiant Eagle will fund the JV through a $6 million convertible note and Regulation A raise.

- Strategic Expansion: Initial launch in Los Angeles, with expansion plans into sports arenas, casinos, festivals, and international markets.

- Innovation Meets Creativity: Dr. Mitchell will oversee creative direction, ensuring the JV selects and exploits productions with maximum cultural and commercial impact.

- Super Cinemas Integration: The JV will adapt its patented immersive LED technology into Valiant Eagle’s planned “super cinemas,” blending blockbuster films with next-generation experiential environments.

- Film & Television Production: Core to the JV is the use of Immersive-FX’s patented LED technology for creating premium television and film content, establishing new pipelines for distribution and revenue.

This venture marks Valiant Eagle’s boldest step yet in its mission to redefine entertainment, empower innovation, and deliver shareholder value.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc.

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is a publicly traded corporation focused on media, entertainment, technology, and sports. Its mission is to uplift, inspire, and revolutionize industries through innovation and creative partnerships.

About Immersive-FX, Inc.

Immersive-FX is a Nevada-based leader in immersive LED display technology, specializing in out-of-home entertainment, sports, and gaming experiences. With proprietary designs and decades of technical expertise, Immersive-FX builds next-generation entertainment environments for audiences worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory approvals, funding milestones, and execution of business plans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.