Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, Providence Film Group Drops 'THE KNOCK' Trailer

Providence Drops “THE KNOCK” Trailer. Completed Feature Sparks Global Bidding War and New Multi-Platform Franchise Takes Aim at $30 Billion Horror Market

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

In 2023 alone, horror films generated over $1.1 billion in domestic box office revenue, and the genre’s global market is expected to exceed $30 billion by 2027.” — Dr. Xavier Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move set to shock shareholders and upend the indie film business, Providence Film Group—a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU)—has unleashed the first official trailer for THE KNOCK, starring social media phenomenon, Angelica Trae. With the completed film ready for release, Providence is now entertaining top-dollar offers from global buyers while simultaneously announcing an aggressive expansion into sequels, mobile gaming, and retail music—seizing the reins of Hollywood’s most bankable genre: horror.

Hollywood Disrupted: The Knock is More Than a Movie—It’s a Profit Machine

Horror is Hollywood’s most lucrative secret weapon. With relatively low production costs and explosive box office returns, horror films have consistently outperformed their budgets, boasting ROI figures that routinely dwarf big-budget blockbusters. The Purge (budget: $3M, box office: $89M), Paranormal Activity (budget: $15K, box office: $193M), and Get Out (budget: $4.5M, box office: $255M) prove one thing: horror sells. In 2023 alone, horror films generated over $1.1 billion in domestic box office revenue, and the genre’s global market is expected to exceed $30 billion by 2027.

The Knock is engineered to tap directly into this profit pipeline. With viral social engagement, a built-in audience, and an ecosystem of ancillary products, Providence is setting a new bar for revenue potential—and doing it on its own terms.

A New Hollywood Power Play

“Providence Film Group has taken control of the narrative in a way the majors can only envy,” said Dr. Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle and Providence Film Group. “We’re no longer at the mercy of outdated distribution models. We control our IP, negotiate our own deals, and launch cross-platform brands that generate revenue 24/7.”

Blockbuster Highlights:

• Angelica Trae Unleashed: The film’s star, Angelica Trae, is a digital juggernaut whose influence guarantees instant engagement with tens of millions. Her presence alone gives The Knock a global launchpad no traditional horror film has ever seen.

• Feature Complete—Let the Bidding Begin: With The Knock finished and ready to debut, Providence invites the world’s top distributors and platforms to submit offers. This is a true open market moment for a high-ROI horror event.

• The Knock 2 and Beyond: Franchise development is already underway. The Knock 2 is in active scripting, ensuring fans stay locked in and investors see a multi-year pipeline.

• Brand Expansion: Not just a film—The Knock is launching as a brand, with a mobile game in development and a curated retail soundtrack dropping soon, capitalizing on cross-media monetization.

• A New Era of Distribution: Providence Film Group, together with Subplot Pictures, is setting a distribution precedent—direct-to-consumer, direct-to-buyer, direct-to-fan. No gatekeepers. No delays.

Production Team: A World-Class Creative Engine

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon Ros and produced by Andrew Maldonado, The Knock is a masterclass in elevated horror and innovative independent production. Subplot Pictures delivers the creative muscle, while Providence provides the business firepower.

Shareholders: This Is the Moment

Valiant Eagle and Providence Film Group are positioning The Knock as a crown jewel in a modern entertainment portfolio—an asset with proven market potential, diversified revenue streams, and a built-in global audience. Investors and partners are invited to participate in what is poised to become the most lucrative indie horror franchise of the decade.

Join the new Hollywood. The Knock is here—and it’s changing the game forever.

About Valiant Eagle Inc.

Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is a multi-sector corporation leveraging innovation, asset-backed ventures, and strategic partnerships to deliver exceptional value to its stakeholders.

Valiant Eagle

About Providence Film Group:

The Providence Film Group is a Los Angeles-based entertainment studio whose industry offerings service the multi-billion-dollar motion picture, television and music industries. Providence Films business consists of motion picture production, television production, home video acquisition and distribution, and the development of new entertainment opportunities with an innovative and demographically targeted style.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Knock Teaser Trailer 1

Legal Disclaimer:

