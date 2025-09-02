Valiant Eagle (OTC: PSRU) Announces Completion of The Knock, With Bold Plans for Theatrical and Streaming Release

fan art

The Future of Indie Horror: The Knock Completed, Distribution Power Now in Valiant Eagle’s Hands

valiant eagle (OTCMKTS:psru)

We’re not just releasing another horror film—we’re redefining how indie films can be brought to market” — Dr. Xavier Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) today announced the official completion of its highly anticipated feature film The Knock, a chilling psychological horror designed to grip audiences with its unnerving premise and relentless suspense. Produced under its subsidiary Providence Film Group, the film represents the company’s bold step in reclaiming creative and financial control in an industry often dominated by studio gatekeepers.

Unlike traditional Hollywood releases, The Knock enters the market as a fully finished property with multiple pathways forward. As an independent production, Valiant Eagle holds the unique advantage of choosing between a high-profile festival run to build prestige and critical buzz, or bypassing the festival circuit entirely to move directly into theatrical or streaming distribution.

“We’re not just releasing another horror film—we’re redefining how indie films can be brought to market,” said Dr. Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle. “The Knock is more than a movie; it’s proof that independent producers can set the terms, own the narrative, and reach audiences without compromise.”

The horror genre continues to dominate box offices worldwide, delivering some of the highest return-on-investment figures in all of cinema. With viral marketing potential baked into its haunting concept and a brand strategy already in motion—including a companion mobile game and soundtrack—The Knock is positioned not only as a standalone feature but as the foundation of a new indie horror franchise.

Valiant Eagle is currently reviewing offers and evaluating distribution strategies, while also considering launching directly through its own upcoming nationwide theater chain.

About The Knock

Set against the backdrop of an isolated home plagued by sinister forces, The Knock weaves atmosphere, paranoia, and raw human fear into an immersive psychological nightmare. With a breakout performance from star Angelica Trae and the vision of director Jon Ros, the film is engineered to deliver the kind of unforgettable, shareable scares that drive audiences to theaters and streaming platforms alike.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU)

Valiant Eagle, Inc. is a diversified entertainment and media company committed to empowering independent voices and reshaping the Hollywood landscape. Through subsidiaries such as Providence Film Group and Franchise X Entertainment, the company develops, produces, and distributes original content spanning film, music, gaming, and digital platforms.

About Providence Film Group:

Providence Film Group is an innovative entertainment company focused on disruptive storytelling, new media distribution, and cinematic experiences that challenge the industry status quo. The company is a subsidiary of publicly traded Valiant Eagle, Inc.

Providence Film Group

http://providencefilmgroup.org/

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting, or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

tracy goodwin

Valiant Eagle, Inc

+1 714-912-9524



The Knock - Trailer 1

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.