Sewage Treatment Facilities Market CAGR to be at 7.6 from 2025 to 2029 | $364.24 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sewage Treatment Facilities Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Sewage Treatment Facilities Market?

The market size for sewage treatment facilities has seen robust growth in the past few years. Its expansion is projected from $253.34 billion in 2024 to reach $271.74 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Factors such as urbanization and population growth, environmental rules, public health worries, commercial and industrial activities, as well as infrastructure development have driven the growth in the past period.

The market for sewage treatment facilities is set to witness substantial expansion in the upcoming years. The market value is projected to reach $364.24 billion in 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The heightened growth during this period can be linked to factors such as population growth and urbanization, effects of climate change, progress in treatment technologies, issues of water scarcity, and government-driven initiatives. Key trends expected during this period include a move towards sustainable and energy-efficient treatment methods, improved removal of nutrients and quality of effluent discharge, harnessing innovations in biological treatments, a heightened focus on sludge management and treatment, and more engagement in public-private partnerships for infrastructural evolution.

Download a free sample of the sewage treatment facilities market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2203&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market?

Growth in sewage treatment facilities is driven by regulatory pressure and rising investments. For instance, under the US Clean Water Act, discharging pollutants into navigable waters without a permit is prohibited. The EPA enforces plans to control industrial effluents. Such government measures are encouraging the expansion of the sewage treatment facilities market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Sewage Treatment Facilities Market?

Major players in the Sewage Treatment Facilities include:

• Kubota Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Suez S.A.

• SWA Water Treatment LLC

• Kingspan Water & Energy

• Xylem Inc.

• Pentair plc

• Ecolab Inc.

• Fluence Corporation Ltd.

• Thermax Limited

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Sewage Treatment Facilities Market?

Leading corporations within the sewage treatment facilities market are shifting their focus towards innovative approaches like water treatment solutions. This is done to amplify efficacy, slash operational expenses, and boost environmental sustainability. Water treatment solutions pertain to numerous processes and techniques set out to enhance water quality by eliminating contaminants, pathogens, and impurities present in water bodies. In an exemplary move, Thermax Ltd., an Indian-based organization tying in energy and environmental solutions, introduced a comprehensive 5G communication network covering all 18 islands of the Faroe Islands, in collaboration with Ericsson, in April 2024. This new development grants residents high-speed and low-latency online access, upgrading mobile broadband and call standards through facilities such as fixed wireless access and voice over LTE (VoLTE). Despite geographical hardships like bridge coverage, ferry accessibility, and fishing boats, this execution is set to majorly assist local sectors like fisheries and tourism, promoting the use of advanced technology like IoT and AI for enhanced operational effectiveness and sustainable practices.

What Segments Are Covered In The Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Report?

The sewage treatment facilitiesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Residential, Industrial, and Commercial

2) By Treatment System: Centralized, Decentralized

3) By Application: Industrial, Municipal

Subsegments:

1) By Residential: Septic Systems, Package Treatment Plants

2) By Industrial: Municipal Treatment Facilities, Wastewater Treatment Plants

3) By Commercial: Treatment Facilities For Restaurants, Treatment Facilities For Hotels And Resorts

View the full sewage treatment facilities market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sewage-treatment-facilities-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific had the most significant share in the sewage treatment facilities market. The market report for sewage treatment facilities covers a variety of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Utilities Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/utilities-global-market-report

Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-and-waste-management-consulting-services-global-market-report

High Density Polyethylene Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/high-density-polyethylene-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.