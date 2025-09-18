Animal Disinfectants Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Animal Disinfectants Market?

In the past few years, there has been significant growth in the animal disinfectants market size. It is projected to expand from a $3.62 billion value in 2024 to $3.9 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This surge during the historical period can be traced back to established biosecurity protocols in agriculture, conforming to regulations in animal farming, epidemic outbreaks of animal diseases, intensification of farming methods, and a rising demand for animal-derived protein products.

In the coming years, the animal disinfectants market is anticipated to witness considerable expansion. By 2029, it is forecasted to reach $5.36 billion, with an 8.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth within the forecasting period can be linked to the rise in new animal diseases, an increasing preference for natural and organic disinfectants, governmental efforts towards animal health, development in the sector of companion animal markets, shifts in climate, and disease dynamics. Upcoming trends within this timeframe are expected to include sustainable and environmentally friendly products, the inclusion of technology for monitoring disinfection, regulation of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) using various disinfectant technologies, and the integration of digital solutions in animal farming practices.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Animal Disinfectants Global Market Growth?

The increase in cases of animal illnesses is anticipated to drive the growth of the animal disinfectant market. Animal diseases, which affect livestock, pets, and wildlife, can be caused by factors like poor nutrition, inadequate hygiene, climatic variations, land use shifts, urbanization, and the destruction of natural habitats. Animal disinfectants are used to curb and manage the spread of these diseases among animals. For instance, the US-based Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported in June 2024 that occurrences of animal tularemia increased from the average of seven annually to 21 in 2023, with seven more cases in 2024. As such, the escalating instances of animal diseases are set to stimulate the expansion of the animal disinfectant market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Animal Disinfectants Market?

Major players in the Animal Disinfectants include:

• Neogen Corporation

• GEA Group AG

• Zoetis Inc.

• Lanxess AG

• CID Lines NV

• DeLaval Group

• Evans Vanodine International plc

• Kersia Group

• Theseo Group

• Kemin Industries Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Animal Disinfectants Market In The Future?

Major firms within the animal disinfectants sector are focusing on innovative product development. These include high-caliber adaptable barriers crafted to boost defenses against environmental pathogens, augment animal health, and assure efficient disease prevention in the handling of livestock. These adaptable barriers are made from sturdy and long-lasting materials, providing an effective safeguard against pollutants and pathogens while adjusting to various surfaces. For example, DeLaval International AB, an agricultural machinery and equipment organization based in Sweden, introduced the OceanBlu range of teat disinfectants in September 2023. This innovative series includes a GlyTec formulation with glycolic acid intended to decrease somatic cell counts and mastitis risk whilst enhancing skin conditions. The OceanBlu series features a flexible barrier dip offering protection against pathogens and a rapid-acting spray intended for use before and after milking. Both items are easily identifiable and simple to use, with trials demonstrating significant enhancements in teat health. They also contain glycerine and sorbitol for improved skin conditioning.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Animal Disinfectants Market Report?

The animal disinfectants market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide, Phenolic Acid, Quaternary Compounds, Chlorine, Other Types

2) By Chemical Type: Quaternary Ammonium Chloride Salts, Hydrogen Dioxide And Pyreoxiacetic Acid, Hypochlorites And Halogens, Other Chemical Types

3) By Form: Liquid, Powder

4) By Application: Poultry, Swine, Dairy And Ruminants, Equine, Aquaculture, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Iodine: Iodophors, Tincture Of Iodine

2) By Lactic Acid: Liquid Lactic Acid Disinfectants, Lactic Acid-Based Sprays

3) By Hydrogen Peroxide: Concentrated Hydrogen Peroxide Solutions, Hydrogen Peroxide Disinfectant Wipes

4) By Phenolic Acid: Phenol-Based Disinfectants, Ortho-Phenylphenol Products

5) By Quaternary Compounds: Benzalkonium Chloride, Cetylpyridinium Chloride

6) By Chlorine: Sodium Hypochlorite Solutions, Chlorine Tablets

7) By Other Types: Essential Oil-Based Disinfectants, Peracetic Acid, Organic Acid Solutions

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Animal Disinfectants Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the animal disinfectants market and is predicted to continue its rapid growth throughout the forecast period. The market report includes evaluations of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

