Feed Carbohydrase Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2029 with 7.3 CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Feed Carbohydrase Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, there has been substantial growth in the size of the feed carbohydrase market. We expect a growth from $3.62 billion in 2024 to $3.84 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Factors such as stronger focus on feed efficiency, gaining regulatory approvals, enhanced awareness and education, need for cost-efficient solutions, and growth in livestock production have contributed to the expansion seen in the historical period.

In the forthcoming years, the feed carbohydrase market is predicted to witness substantial growth, with the market size ballooning to $5.1 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This anticipated augmentation during the forecast period is due to factors such as the escalating demand for animal protein, the pivot towards sustainable farming, an emphasis on animal health and safety, legislative backing for feed additives, and the broadening of livestock and poultry sectors. The major trends expected to influence the market during this duration are precision nutrition solutions, customized enzyme blends, technological boosts in enzyme development, expansion in the aquaculture industry, and applications in unconventional feed sources.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Feed Carbohydrase Market?

The feed carbohydrase market's expansion is projected to be driven by the increasing human consumption of meat. The term ""meat consumption"" refers to the quantity of meat ingested by humans as food, derived from a variety of sources including beef, pork, poultry, and fish. To enhance the nutritional worth and digestibility of animal feed, feed carbohydrases are implemented in meat production. They simplify the complex carbohydrates in the feed to sugars that are easier for the animal to consume and digest. This is a contributing factor to the expansion of the feed carbohydrase market. According to the United States Department of Agriculture's April 2024 report, there was a mild increase in the total production of cattle, calves, hogs, and pigs from 2022, reaching 86.6 billion pounds in 2023. This increasing meat consumption, therefore, propels the feed carbohydrase market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Feed Carbohydrase Market?

Major players in the Feed Carbohydrase include:

• DuPont de Nemours

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Novozymes A/S

• Amano Enzyme Inc.

• Associated British Foods plc

• Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik

• Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

• BIO-CAT Inc.

• Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Feed Carbohydrase Market?

The emerging trend of product innovation is becoming increasingly prominent in the feed carbohydrase market. To solidify their standing in the market, leading corporations in the field are focusing on the creation of novel products. As an example, Real Good Foods Co., an American frozen food business, released a low-carbohydrate, high-protein burrito range in June 2023 to meet the escalating demand for healthier eating alternatives. Their burritos, which are prepared with antibiotic-free chicken breast and a distinctive low-carb tortilla, significantly slash the carbohydrate values relative to classic burritos while increasing protein content. The company's guiding principle is to provide Real Food You Feel Good About Eating, and they prioritize low sugar, low carbohydrate, and high protein offerings. This product debut is in line with their broader objective of enhancing nutritional choices for customers, especially considering the growing prevalence of health problems such as diabetes.

How Is The Feed Carbohydrase Market Segmented?

The feed carbohydrase market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Amylase, Cellulose, Pectinase, Lactase

2) By Type: Liquid, Dry

3) By Source: Micro-Organisms, Animals, Plants

4) By Application: Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Amylase: Alpha-Amylase, Beta-Amylase, Glucoamylase

2) By Cellulose: Endo-Cellulase, Exo-Cellulase, Cellobiohydrolase

3) By Pectinase: Polygalacturonase, Pectin Lyase, Pectinase Enzyme Mixtures

4) By Lactase: Beta-Galactosidase, Lactose Hydrolyzing Enzymes

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Feed Carbohydrase Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led in the feed carbohydrase market and it is expected to continue its growth. The feed carbohydrase market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

