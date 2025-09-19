Pre-Orders Opened on September 18 for 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park Velociraptor' statue

Legacy Museum Collection The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Film) Velociraptor Front Back Size Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "The Lost World: Jurassic Park Velociraptor." Pre-orders began on Sep. 18, 2025 (JST), with release set for March 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the opening of pre-orders for our latest release from "The Lost World: Jurassic Park": Velociraptor from the Legacy Museum Collection.This 1/6 scale statue depicts the first raptor to emerge from the pack at the Isla Sorna communications center, where Ian, Sarah, and Kelly encounter the predator.Its compact and agile physique is sculpted with attention to the texture of the skin and the definition of the musculature. The Tiger Stripe pattern shows greige tones along the underbelly, layered with orange and accented by sleek black stripes. Vertical pupils appear within yellow eyes, while the open maw reveals a red tongue and extended claws.The base design reflects the front of the communications center, including a fallen log, a shattered car-door window, corroded tires, and scattered wreckage that evoke the raptor’s confrontation scene.The Bonus Version also includes a Fossilized Sickle Claw (Display Model).Product Name:Legacy Museum Collection The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Film) Velociraptor Bonus Version 1/6 ScaleRetail Price USD: $999Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: March 2027Scale: 1/6 ScaleH:41cm W:58cm D:39cmWeight: 10.8KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・The Lost World: Jurassic Park -themed Base・One (1) Fossilized Sickle Claw (Display Model) [BONUS PART]Copyright:© UCS LLC and AmblinFor more details, visit our online store

