Most agencies are still working to rank web pages. At Dabaran, we’re optimizing for conversations. That’s the real future of search, and it’s where our clients win.” — Asad Kausar

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Search continues to evolve, reshaping how people find information and make decisions online. Beyond traditional keyword-driven SEO, businesses are now embracing more interactive, conversational experiences powered by Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and artificial intelligence. Dabaran Inc., a Chicago-based SEO agency with nearly two decades of expertise, is leading this evolution. The firm specializes in helping companies appear prominently across AI-powered search engines - including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Copilot - by aligning content with the way LLMs are trained and how they surface recommendations.“AI search visitors represent a different kind of opportunity,” said Asad Kausar , CEO of Dabaran Inc. “They’re not browsing casually - they’ve already done the research. When they land on your site, they’re closer to making a purchase decision. That makes them some of the warmest leads available today.”Dabaran’s approach integrates advanced GEO strategies with proven SEO fundamentals. By focusing on entity optimization, semantic signals, and training data alignment, the firm ensures its clients are positioned to appear in relevant, high-value AI queries. This methodology allows businesses to not only compete in traditional search but also gain visibility where competitors are still absent: inside generative engines.“Most agencies are still working to rank web pages,” Kausar added. “At Dabaran, we’re optimizing for conversations. That’s the real future of search, and it’s where our clients win.”With a diverse portfolio spanning SaaS, e-commerce, professional services, and local businesses, Dabaran has already demonstrated measurable success in driving high-quality traffic from AI platforms. As the shift to generative and conversational search accelerates, Dabaran is positioning Chicago as a center of excellence in GEO and AI optimization.By blending deep SEO expertise with forward-looking strategies, Dabaran Inc. has established itself as a trusted leader in the next era of search - where being discovered means being recommended.

