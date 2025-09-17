Aureum Announces Brandy Lewis of Center Texas as It's Lead Home Staging Expert

Auerum welcomes Brandy Lewis, a seasoned home staging professional, bringing style, strategy, and value to sellers across Texas.

Partnering with Aurem allows us to bring fresh innovation to Dallas while staying true to our values of quality, integrity, and serving the community.” — Brandy Lewis

CENTER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auerum, a premier innovator in real estate enhancement and home presentation, is proud to announce that Brandy Lewis has joined the team as its lead Home Staging Expert. With her keen eye for design and deep understanding of buyer psychology, Brandy will steward Auerum’s staging initiatives, helping clients maximize the appeal, value, and market readiness of their homes.

About Brandy Lewis

Brandy Lewis brings 25 years of experience in home staging, interior design, and real estate marketing. Having transformed dozens of properties across Texas and beyond, she specializes in creating spaces that resonate with today’s homebuyers. Her approach combines classic design sensibility with modern trends, ensuring homes are not only beautiful, but also functional, welcoming, and optimally presented for sale.

What She Brings to Aueum

Strategic Staging Plans: Brandy develops customized staging strategies tailored to each property’s architecture, neighborhood, and target buyer market.

Interior & Lighting Design: She refines space layouts, décor, color schemes, and lighting to highlight a home’s best features and create an inviting atmosphere.

Cost-Effective Transformations: From minor upgrades to full décor overhauls, Brandy focuses on staging solutions that offer high return on investment—helping sellers improve listing photos, open-house appeal, and closing speed.

Collaboration across Disciplines: Working closely with realtors, photographers, and contractors, she ensures cohesive presentation and seamless execution.

Auerum’s Vision with Brandy

“Aureum has always believed that presentation is everything,” said CEO JC Lewis of Aruerum. “With Brandy joining us, we are strengthening our commitment to helping homeowners unlock maximum value. Her passion for design and her results-oriented methods make her the perfect person to lead our staging division.”

Brandy adds, “I’m thrilled to join Aueum and look forward to helping families and sellers see their homes in the very best light. Every home has a story to tell—and my job is to make sure that story connects with buyers immediately.”

Impact on the Market

Recent real estate data suggests that well-staged homes sell faster and for higher prices. Brandy’s techniques are expected to:

Shorten time on market by enhancing curb appeal and interior flow

Increase buyer interest, leading to stronger offers

Elevate listing photos and virtual tours, which are often the first impression

Reduce price reductions, by presenting a property in move-in-ready condition from day one

About Aureum

Aueum is a leader in residential real estate services, offering tailored staging, marketing, and consulting solutions to help sellers and agents maximize property value. Based in Dallas, Texas, Aueum supports homeowners at every stage—whether preparing for a listing, undergoing renovations, or optimizing curb appeal for resale.

