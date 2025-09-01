Aureum Expands Services in Luxury, Multi-Family, and Mixed-Use Construction in New Orleans

JC Lewis of Aureum Consulting, based in Dallas, TX and New Orleans, is recognized for leadership in luxury residential and multi-family construction.

NEW ORLEANS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aureum, led by Constructor JC Lewis, announced today an expanded focus on luxury homes, multi-family housing, and mixed-use developments across Texas and New Orleans.

For Lewis, construction has never been only about materials, it has been about vision, trust, and delivering excellence that lasts for generations. With over two decades of hands-on leadership, he has become a trusted name in luxury home construction, multi-family housing, and mixed-use commercial development, known for blending artistry, precision, and sound business judgment into every project.

As founder of J.C. Lewis Construction in Center, Texas, Lewis scaled the company into a regional powerhouse, achieving nearly $50 million in annual revenue. Under his leadership, the firm delivered a wide range of projects, from sprawling custom estates designed with timeless elegance, to multi-family communities built for durability and livability, to mixed-use commercial centers that combined retail, residential, and public spaces into thriving developments.

“Luxury is not just about price per square foot, it’s about detail, discipline, and doing the right thing even when no one is watching,” Lewis said. “That principle applies whether we’re building a single estate home or a 200-unit multi-family community.”

What sets Lewis apart is his ability to move seamlessly between markets. In luxury residential, he collaborates closely with owners, architects, and designers to capture lifestyle in every detail. In multi-family and mixed-use projects, he takes a developer’s perspective, ensuring efficiency, return on investment, and communities that enrich both daily life and long-term value.

Beyond technical expertise, Lewis is recognized for his leadership and mentorship. Over the years, he has built teams of superintendents, project managers, and tradesmen, fostering a culture of clarity, accountability, and pride in workmanship.

Whether managing a multi-million-dollar estate in Dallas, a multi-family development in New Orleans, or a mixed-use project shaping an entire community in Little Rock, Lewis brings the same philosophy: every project deserves integrity, excellence, and a legacy that endures.

Through Aureum Construction Services & Consulting, Lewis now extends this expertise to developers, owners, and investors seeking not just a builder, but a partner who understands the fine balance between vision, cost, and execution. His career is more than a record of projects, it is a testament to building with purpose.

