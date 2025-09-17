JC Lewis Partners with Aureum to Elevate Construction Standards in Dallas

JC Lewis Aureum Center TX

JC Lewis of Center Texas and Aureum join forces in Dallas to deliver innovative, high-quality construction projects that benefit clients and communities.

We believe building is more than structures—it’s about creating lasting value for clients and communities through integrity, innovation, and vision.” — JC Lewis

CENTER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JC Lewis, a leader known for his commitment to integrity, quality, and vision, today announces a strategic partnership as CEO with Aureum to enhance construction and development services in the Dallas area. This collaboration aims to leverage Aureum’s CM division alongside JC Lewis’s decades of experience in general contracting to deliver superior projects to commercial, multi-family, and public sector clients.

Highlights of the Partnership:

Joint Capabilities: By combining JC Lewis’s comprehensive service spectrum — pre-construction planning, design engineering, construction management, and post-construction services — with Aureum’s consulting and architectural innovation, the partnership will deliver more efficient, higher-quality projects.

Focus on Innovation & Quality: Projects will incorporate best practices in sustainability, safety, and cutting-edge construction methods. Aureum will bring its services to ensure energy efficiency, reduced waste, and faster project timelines.

Market Impact: The partnership is expected to address the growing demand in the Dallas market for modern, high-quality developments. Both residential multi-family and commercial clients stand to benefit from streamlined project delivery and enhanced value.

Community Investment: JC Lewis and Aureum plan to undertake select projects in underserved neighborhoods, offering job training and local hiring commitments, to support Dallas communities and workforce development.

About JC Lewis

JC Lewis is renowned for his core values of respect, integrity, quality, and vision. The company provides full lifecycle construction services, including pre-construction, engineering, design, and construction management. With a record of successful projects throughout Texas, JC Lewis is known for its financial stability, highly skilled teams, and client-focused delivery.

About Aureum

Aureum is a business, architecture & design firm / tech-enabled construction services provider that specializes in sustainability / modular construction / digital modeling / etc. With experience in the South East Aureum is committed to bringing innovation and efficiency to every project.

