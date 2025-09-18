Blending Cute and Catchy, Nozomi Kitay Releases Latest Digital Single ‘Crazy For You,’ on September 19, 2025

SETAGAYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B singer-songwriter Nozomi Kitay, who has attracted attention with viral hits on TikTok such as “Moshi Moshi (feat. Hyakutabi)” and ranked on the Billboard charts, released her new digital single “Crazy For You” on Friday, September 19, 2025.

This track is a hip-hop/pop love song blending cuteness and catchiness. It directly expresses the feeling of “I want to stop being swept away by the person I love, but I can't—I'm already hooked,” portraying the emotions of innocent love. The track marks a new collaboration between Nozomi Kitay and GAL D, who handled the beat-making and arrangement. GAL D has also been featured in the over 200 million streamed ‘Moshi Moshi’ hit.

Nozomi Kitay’s latest song “Fifty Fifty” has surpassed 200,000 total streams and has been featured on multiple major Apple Music playlists, becoming a notable success.



Nozomi Kitay Profile

Born in Fukuoka Prefecture and currently based in Tokyo, Nozomi Kitay is an R&B singer-songwriter. She creates her own songs and video content, promoting her music through social media and live performances.

She began her career as “Nozomi Kitay” in 2023, releasing her first single “Never Go Back” on February 22 of the same year. On January 24, 2024, she released “Moshi Moshi (feat. Mukade)”. Starting in December 2023, her unreleased song began trending on TikTok through dance videos. After the release, it was selected as a TikTok Viral Song in countries worldwide and continues to rank on the Billboard charts, drawing widespread attention.

On March 2, 2025, she successfully held her first solo live concert “BE THE ONE.”

Currently, her total streams exceed 300 million.

Nozomi Kitay Official Accounts

YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/@nozomikitay

X(Formerly Twitter) ：https://x.com/nozomikitay

IInstagram ：https://www.instagram.com/p/DBJGX99Sn5X/?img_index=1

TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@nozomikitay

