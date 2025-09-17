ALLEN MEDIA GROUP LAUNCHES SERIES “STORM OF SUSPICION” IN NATIONAL FIRST-RUN BROADCAST STRIP SYNDICATION FOR FALL 2026

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group proudly announces the launch of its long-running series STORM OF SUSPICION in first-run broadcast strip (M-F) syndication for fall 2026

The Weather Channel’s STORM OF SUSPICION to Debut in First-Run Broadcast Strip (Monday-Friday) Syndication for Fall 2026 Season

STORM OF SUSPICION is a compelling, informative, and entertaining addition for local broadcast stations from the most trusted and respected brand in all of television, The Weather Channel.” — Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG), the largest supplier of first-run syndicated programming for broadcast television stations, proudly announces the launch of its long-running series – STORM OF SUSPICION – in first-run broadcast strip (M-F) syndication for fall 2026. The series will be distributed in a one-hour block.

Each one-hour episode of STORM OF SUSPICION examines spellbinding events where weather played a central role in solving or covering up a crime. Featuring expert investigators and forensic meteorologists, STORM OF SUSPICION is the ultimate procedural-reality-drama show, proving that when it comes to solving mysterious crimes, Mother Nature can be a detective’s best friend… or worst enemy. STORM OF SUSPICION is produced by the Emmy® Award-winning production teams at America’s most trusted television news network, The Weather Channel.

“STORM OF SUSPICION is a compelling, informative, and entertaining addition for local broadcast stations from the most trusted and respected brand in all of television, The Weather Channel,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “STORM OF SUSPICION provides enormous value for local stations to complement their local weather coverage.”

STORM OF SUSPICION is currently carried in syndication weekly in 95 percent of U.S. television households and has distribution with group-owned television stations including AMG/Allen Media Broadcasting, CBS O&Os, Weigel, Sinclair Broadcasting, Gray Television, Hearst, Tegna, Scripps, Nexstar, Coastal Television, Sarkes Tarzian, Morris Multimedia, News Press & Gazette, SagamoreHill, Lilly Broadcasting, Mission, Block, Imagicomm, Morgan Murphy, Cox Media Group, American Spirit, Rincon, Circle City, Manship, Hubbard, Bahakel, Waypoint Media, Marquee, Graham Media, and Cunningham.

STORM OF SUSPICION is distributed globally by Allen Media Group Television.

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York and Atlanta. Allen Media Group owns/operates 28 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 74 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 7,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Allen Media Group’s mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.