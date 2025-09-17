Schellman Announces AI Summit: From AI Confusion to AI Confidence

Schellman AI Summit

AI is no longer optional; it is reshaping how companies operate, compete and manage risk.” — Sully Perella, Technical Director at Schellman Compliance LLC

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schellman Compliance LLC today announced the Schellman AI Summit, a comprehensive one-day educational event designed to equip technical staff and decision makers with essential knowledge and skills to navigate artificial intelligence technologies within their organizations. Registration is now open for the Schellman AI Summit, which will take place Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Schellman Corporate Headquarters in Tampa.Registration is now open for the Schellman AI Summit at www.schellman.com/ai-summit-2025 The summit combines foundational education, real-world case studies and practical exercises to provide attendees with comprehensive understanding of AI implementation, governance and operations across the complete AI lifecycle. As enterprise AI adoption accelerates with over 70% of organizations deploying AI in at least one facet, new governance frameworks and responsible AI initiatives across industries prompt organizations to take strategic action."AI is no longer optional; it is reshaping how companies operate, compete and manage risk," said Sully Perella, Technical Director at Schellman Compliance LLC. "This summit will cut through the hype and deliver clarity, helping organizations understand both the opportunities and obligations of AI adoption while navigating the complex compliance landscape."Schellman was the first ANAB-accredited Certification Body for ISO 42001, the first international standard specifically designed for AI management systems. Building on this industry leadership, the summit addresses the challenge of difficult concepts, conflated terms and marketing-muddied implications that have created confusion around AI use, security concerns and implementation strategies.The summit will guide attendees through understanding fundamental AI concepts and their business implications, identifying and assessing AI-related risks in organizational contexts, developing strategic approaches to AI implementation and business alignment, and navigating complete AI systems lifecycle and data management through practical scoping exercises.Organizations leveraging AI strategically are achieving 20-30% faster time-to-market and significantly improved operational efficiency. Recent McKinsey research indicates that organizations with mature AI practices generate almost three times more revenue from AI initiatives than their peers, while MIT studies show that companies combining human expertise with AI decision-support systems outperform those relying on either humans or AI alone by 85%.Leading enterprises report that AI implementations have transformed their operations, with companies like JPMorgan Chase saving 360,000 hours annually through contract analysis automation, and retailers seeing 15-25% increases in conversion rates through AI-powered personalization engines. The summit targets mid-enterprise prospects and industry professionals seeking to make informed decisions in the AI space while understanding the compliance requirements surrounding AI deployment and management.About Schellman"Schellman" is the brand name under which Schellman & Company, LLC and Schellman Compliance, LLC provide professional services. Schellman stands as a leading global provider of attestation, compliance and certification services. Operating under two distinct entities, Schellman & Company, LLC (a top 50 firm) and Schellman Compliance, LLC (a globally accredited compliance assessment firm which is not a licensed CPA firm). The services provided by the Schellman entities include acting as a CPA firm (Schellman & Company, LLC Florida license number AD62941) as a leading provider of SOC reports, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, being among the pioneering CMMC C3PAOs, as well as offering international certification services including TISAX and HDS. Renowned for its professionals' expertise combined with practical experience, Schellman delivers superior client service while upholding steadfast independence. For further information about the services provided, please visit schellman.com Media Contact:Sully PerellaTechnical Director, Schellman Compliance LLC1.866.254.0000 ext. 575

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.