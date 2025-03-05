BalancedTrust Appoints Terry Ammons as Key Advisor to Drive Strategic Initiatives

Terry Ammons, BalancedTrust

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BalancedTrust, a financial institution and fintech risk and compliance solution provider, today announced Terry Ammons as a strategic advisor focusing on product and growth. With extensive experience in financial services as a partner at Porter Keadle Moore and Wipfli, Ammons will provide valuable insights and guidance to further expand BalancedTrust’s solutions for financial institutions and fintechs.Ammons is currently the Managing Principal of Snomma Ventures/Advisors, LLC, an investment and advisory firm focused on fintech and financial services. Prior to Snomma, Terry was a partner and the fintech leader of Wipfli LLP, a Top 20 advisory and consulting firm serving financial institutions and fintech firms throughout the US. Ammons is also serving as an executive board member of the National Fintech Organization, a group that empowers early- and growth-stage fintechs with better ways to drive innovation, accelerate growth, and advance the industry. Terry also serves on the Advisory Boards of FIWorks, a customer data platform purpose built for financial institutions, and DeepTarget, an AI digital marketing technology company for banks and credit unions.“According to the American Banker Association, 93% of fintechs find it challenging to meet compliance requirements,” says Travis Dulaney, founder and chairman of BalancedTrust. Dulaney adds, “Having an expert as knowledgeable in compliance for both financial institutions and fintechs as Terry as a strategic advisor will be instrumental in accelerating our strategic initiatives.”Terry Ammons shared, “I am excited to partner with Travis and the BalancedTrust team as we develop and launch the product. BalancedTrust is addressing a number of challenges that I have considered for years, leveraging software and deep subject matter expertise to provide unique solutions for financial institutions and fintechs.”About BalancedTrustBalancedTrust is a leading provider of technology, advisory, and managed services that empower organizations to confidently deliver products and services to migrate risk and protect assets while growing and scaling the business. BalancedTrust is a specialized risk management and compliance solution provider focused on third- and fourth-party risk oversight serving financial institutions, payment processors, fintech companies, and cryptocurrency.For more information, visit www.balancedtrust.co.

