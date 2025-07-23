NEXGO and Charge Anywhere Partner to Deliver Secure, Terminal Free SoftPOS Solution with Tap to Phone Payments

Strategic collaboration delivers secure, hardware-free EMV payment acceptance solution for ISVs, acquirers, and merchant service providers

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIF. AND PISCATAWAY, N.J. , CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXGO Inc., a global leader in innovative payment solutions, and Charge Anywhere LLC, a U.S.-based Key Injection Facility and PCI-DSS Level 1 certified payment gateway technology provider, today announced a strategic channel partnership to deliver a fully compliant, hardware-free EMV Tap-to Phone payment acceptance solution for the U.S. market.This collaboration empowers Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), U.S. acquirers, and merchant service providers to deploy a turnkey SoftPOS solution using NEXGO's MPoC-certified Tap-on-Phone technology and Charge Anywhere's QuickSale™ payment solution. The result is a flexible, affordable payment acceptance option that enables merchants to accept EMV contactless payments on their own Android NFC smart devices, eliminating the need for traditional payment terminals."This partnership bridges innovation and accessibility, making secure digital payments available to both traditional and underserved merchants across the U.S.," said Patricia Love, Chief Operating Officer at NEXGO Inc. "By combining our MPoC-certified Tap-on-Phone platform with Charge Anywhere's proven KIF and payments gateway infrastructure, we're delivering secure, compliant and accessible payments on customer off the shelf phones and tablets for today's digital-first economy, accelerating merchant onboarding and expanding digital payments acceptance for all constituents in the ecosystem."Advanced Security Standards Drive Market TransformationMPoC (Mobile Payments on COTS) certification, developed by the PCI Security Standards Council, represents the gold standard for mobile payment security. Unlike earlier Tap-to-Phone solutions that only supported PIN-less transactions (CPoC) or required external card readers (SPoC), MPoC-certified solutions enable secure PIN entry directly on the screen of a commercial off-the-shelf Android device. This advancement dramatically reduces hardware costs and simplifies deployment, particularly beneficial for micro-merchants, gig-economy businesses, and mobile service providers."Our collaboration with NEXGO delivers what the U.S. payments ecosystem has been waiting for, a secure, MPoC-certified, very low-cost EMV payment acceptance solution that's ready to deploy at scale," said Paul Sabella, CEO of Charge Anywhere LLC. "By integrating NEXGO's advanced SoftPOS technology with our QuickSale™ payments application, PCI-DSS compliant gateway, and robust key injection services, we're accelerating the time to market for partners looking to serve new merchant segments efficiently."Comprehensive Solution for Mobile-First CommerceThe joint solution supports value-added features including tipping, digital receipt delivery, remote key injection, white-labeling, and comprehensive reporting within the combined platform. It is specifically designed for curbside vendors, food trucks, delivery services, mobile repair professionals, and other merchant categories that require low-cost, high-security payment solutions on consumer Android devices.The partnership enables NEXGO's strategic expansion into the U.S. market through Charge Anywhere's domestic acquiring relationships and merchant reach, helping accelerate NEXGO's Tap-to-Phone rollout while capturing growing demand in SMB, micro-merchant and mobile commerce segments.The joint SoftPOS solution will be available in the United States starting in the third quarter of 2025.About NEXGO Inc.Headquartered in Laguna Hills, California, NEXGO is a global payment technology company known for its secure, smart POS terminals and cutting-edge Tap-on-Phone innovations. With operations in over 100 countries, NEXGO drives digital transformation in financial technology through scalable hardware and software solutions.About Charge Anywhere LLCBased in Piscataway, New Jersey, Charge Anywhere is a leading provider of secure payment gateway services, Key Injection Facility (KIF) with automated remote key injection (RKI), and payment processor EMV L3 certifications. The company serves Banks, Enterprises, ISOs, ISVs, and OEMs with tailored payment solutions backed by over two decades of experience in the U.S. payments industry.For more information about the QuickSale™ tap-to-phone solution, visit www.nexgo.us/contact or https://chargeanywhere.com/contact-us/. Media Contacts:Bryan SchmidtNEXGO Inc.bschmidt@nexgo.usCharge Anywhere Marketingmarketing@chargeanywhere.com###

