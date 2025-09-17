Mexican Southeast Airports Recognize the Right to Transport Breast Milk on Commercial Flights

During the presentation, it was emphasized that since late 2023, Mexico has had a legal framework supporting the transport of breast milk, thanks to reforms approved by the Chamber of Deputies to the Civil Aviation Law (Section II of Article 47 Bis). These reforms establish that passengers who are breastfeeding, whether or not they are travelling with their baby, may transport breast milk in amounts greater than 100 ml as part of their hand luggage.

It was also noted that while the Civil Aviation Law already recognizes the right to transport breast milk in the cabin, practical implementation gaps remain, as some airports still require the baby’s presence to allow the transport of these liquids, contradicting the spirit of the legislation.

The event was organized by CIFAL Merida, UNITAR, ASUR, and UNICEF Mexico within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Participating airports included Villahermosa, Veracruz, Oaxaca, and Merida, which are directed by Mr. Hector Navarrete Muñoz, who has been promoting the creation of lactation rooms in southeastern airports for more than 10 years. In Mérida, these have been named “Chuchú room”, incorporating the Mayan language characteristic of the region.

Together, these actions reaffirm the airport sector’s commitment to equity, child health, and mothers’ rights.