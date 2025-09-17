New Book 'Titanic: A Personal Spiritual Encounter with the Past' Takes Readers on a Journey Beyond the Shipwreck

Discover Titanic: A Personal Spiritual Encounter with the Past by Dr. Fereidun Shokatfard as a poetic and spiritual exploration of the Titanic tragedy.

TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Fereidun Shokatfard , renowned poet and author, launches his latest work, Titanic: A Personal Spiritual Encounter with the Past . This book provides a fresh perspective on the Titanic disaster, offering a look into the history. Through his poetry, Dr. Shokatfard invites readers to see deeper into the souls of those who experienced the tragedy firsthand. Be it the survivors, victims, or the unsung heroes who remain immortal in their sacrifice.Unlike traditional recounting of the Titanic’s fate, this work goes beyond the ship’s physical sinking. It focuses on the Titanic experience, the unspoken dreams, fears, and aspirations that defined the lives of its passengers. Dr. Shokatfard’s book goes beyond historical events to explore the emotional and spiritual depths of this iconic moment in time.In Titanic: A Personal Spiritual Encounter with the Past, Dr. Shokatfard introduces a reflective and poetic narrative. The book is inspired by his interactions with Titanic survivors, particularly Edwina Troutt Mackenzie, one of the last living passengers who survived the sinking. He also talks about the emotional and spiritual journeys of those on board the ship, not just their physical survival, but their resilience in the face of impossible loss.This book is more than a retelling of the sinking of the Titanic. It is an invitation to join Dr. Shokatfard on a voyage that examines the Titanic experience from within, focusing on the individual’s journey of hope and redemption.For more information about Dr. Fereidun Shokatfard and his work, visit www.titanicAuthor.org . Titanic: A Personal Spiritual Encounter with the Past is available for purchase on Amazon.About the AuthorDr. Fereidun Shokatfard is an educator, poet, artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with a deep commitment to promoting creativity and compassion. The author of 16 books spanning spirituality, poetry, art, and children's literature, Dr. Shokatfard has earned recognition for his work, with two of his books featuring forewords by the Dalai Lama.As the founder and CEO of the Heartful Children’s Foundation, he is dedicated to helping children with cancer through the power of art. Dr. Shokatfard has also volunteered at Miller Children’s Hospital in Long Beach, CA, creating art with children undergoing cancer treatment. His first book, Colors of Paradise, reflects his philosophy on life, love, and purpose. A passionate advocate for unity, he believes in the Oneness of all living beings and envisions a world where peace and mutual support are the foundation of human existence.

