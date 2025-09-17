Unlocking Safety: Rony Jabour Shares New Insights at NSC Denver on Hispanic Worker Protection

Rony Jabour addresses EHS professionals at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in Denver, the world’s largest safety event.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a session marked by urgency and hope at the Colorado Convention Center today, safety training expert Rony Jabour addressed the NSC Safety Congress & Expo audience with fresh strategies to reduce workplace fatalities among Hispanic workers in the U.S.Titled “Building Bridges: Enhancing Workplace Safety for Hispanic Workers in the U.S.”, Jabour’s talk combined emotion, data, and innovation. He introduced three novel approaches aimed at bridging gaps in safety culture, communication, and workforce mindset:Cultural Safety Immersion: embedding safety norms and awareness programs from workers’ home countries before arrival.Interactive Language Learning Models: beyond translation, using role-play, visual simulations, and feedback loops to ensure comprehension.Mindset Reframing Workshops: challenging fatalistic beliefs with positive case studies and peer-led safety champions.Jabour also drew on his personal journey—losing his father in a workplace accident at age six—to illustrate how transformative safety leadership begins at home and echoes across workplaces. He urged businesses, supervisors, and EHS professionals to design safety systems that reflect the human story behind each statistic.Feedback was immediate. “When you talk about safety like you're talking about family, people listen,” said Jason McKein, an EHS manager in attendance. “Rony didn’t just share rules—he shared purpose.”As Jabour delivered his third address at NSC, he reiterated his core conviction: safety is about ensuring every worker returns home to their loved ones.About Rony Jabour and United Safety NetRony Jabour is the founder of United Safety Net, a leading occupational safety training organization in the U.S. He holds two master’s degrees from Texas University in Risk Management and Safety & Health, and two specialization certifications from Harvard University in Risk Analysis and Leadership & Management. Honored as a Top 100 Leader in Education by the Global Forum of Education and a 40 Under 40 Rising Star by the National Safety Council, Jabour has trained over 50,000 workers in person across 15 years.For more on Jabour’s work, visit www.ronyjabour.com

