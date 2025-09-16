Rony Jabour Delivers Powerful Address at NSC Safety Congress & Expo in Denver, Highlighting Hispanic Worker Safety

Rony Jabour addresses EHS professionals at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in Denver, the world’s largest safety event. Rony Jabour speaks at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo 2025 in Denver, sharing strategies to enhance workplace safety for Hispanic workers.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rony Jabour delivered a powerful and emotional presentation today at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo, the world’s largest annual gathering of safety professionals, held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.In his session, “Building Bridges: Enhancing Workplace Safety for Hispanic Workers in the U.S.”, Jabour captivated a full room of EHS professionals with a mix of personal storytelling, compelling statistics, and practical strategies to protect vulnerable workers. He opened by sharing the tragedy that shaped his life — losing his father in a workplace accident at age six — which immediately connected him with the audience on a deeply human level.Jabour, now based in Massachusetts, outlined the higher rates of occupational fatalities among Hispanic workers, pointing to three primary root causes:A lack of safety culture among workers from countries without strong standards.Language and communication barriers that leave training ineffective.Fatalistic attitudes and misconceptions that downplay risk.His proposed solutions emphasized human-centered action: delivering training in workers’ own languages, using storytelling to make lessons memorable, engaging leadership to model safe behavior, and reframing safety as family protection rather than compliance.Attendees responded enthusiastically. “Rony’s message was both heartfelt and practical,” said Lisa Lemes, an EHS manager present at his session.This appearance marked Jabour’s third time speaking at the NSC Congress, an extraordinary achievement for any professional. His repeated invitations underline both his expertise and the NSC’s commitment to amplifying diverse, global perspectives.The NSC Safety Congress & Expo continues to be the premier stage for advancing innovation, sharing expertise, and strengthening the global safety community, with more than 1,000 exhibitors and thousands of professionals from around the world.Closing his presentation, Jabour left the audience with a line that echoed through the room:“Safety is not about PPE; it’s about going back home safely every day.”About Rony Jabour and United Safety NetRony Jabour is the founder of United Safety Net, one of the largest occupational safety schools in the United States. He holds two master’s degrees from Texas University—one in Risk Management and another in Safety & Health—and two specializations from Harvard University in Risk Analysis and Leadership and Management. Recognized as a Top 100 Leader in Education by the Global Forum of Education, a 40 Under 40 Rising Star by the National Safety Council, and honored by the U.S. government for his work in occupational safety, Jabour has trained more than 50,000 workers in person over 15 years. His dedication to building a culture of safety has made him an influential voice in the global EHS community.For more information about Rony Jabour, visit www.ronyjabour.com

