Brazilian Safety Leader Rony Jabour to Speak at the World’s Largest EHS Event in Denver

Rony Jabour delivering a keynote speech on workplace safety, inspiring professionals to protect workers and save lives. Rony Jabour engaging the audience with real-world workplace safety strategies during his keynote presentation in Boston.

Rony Jabour joins top speakers at NSC Safety Congress & Expo in Denver, spotlighting Hispanic worker safety.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NSC Safety Congress & Expo, recognized as the world’s largest annual gathering of safety professionals, will open tomorrow at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, and among its world-class lineup of speakers will be Rony Jabour , a Brazilian-born safety expert who has become a leading voice in workplace safety across the United States.Jabour will present his session, “Building Bridges: Enhancing Workplace Safety for Hispanic Workers in the U.S.”, on Monday, September 15, at 2:30 PM in Room 405. This will be his third time speaking at the NSC Congress, a remarkable achievement for any professional — and even more significant for someone who is not American.“Being invited back to the largest EHS event in the world is an incredible honor,” Jabour said. “It shows that saving lives and improving workplace culture transcends borders.”The NSC Safety Congress & Expo has, for over a century, been the premier platform for environment, health, and safety (EHS) innovation. It draws thousands of professionals from around the globe seeking cutting-edge technology, proven products and services, valuable education, and unmatched networking opportunities. This year’s event features over 1,000 exhibiting companies on the expo floor — the central hub for collaboration and innovation — as well as structured networking sessions, interactive workshops, and casual meetups that connect attendees with industry leaders and innovators.Jabour, based in Massachusetts, has trained more than 50,000 workers in person over 15 years. His upcoming talk will address the disproportionately high rate of workplace fatalities among Hispanic workers in the U.S., offering actionable strategies that bridge cultural and language gaps. His presentation blends emotional storytelling — including the loss of his father in a workplace accident when he was six — with practical solutions for companies, supervisors, and safety professionals.The NSC’s decision to feature Jabour again underscores its commitment to diverse perspectives and global expertise in advancing workplace safety. His participation not only highlights his growing influence but also reinforces the event’s reputation as the premier stage for the world’s most respected safety professionals.For more information about the NSC Safety Congress & Expo and its programming, visit NSC.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.