MPD Investigating Takoma Fatal Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Northwest.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, at approximately 6:57 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 200 block of Carroll Street, Northwest, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious not breathing, suffering stab wounds inside of an apartment complex. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 20-year-old Devell Wade, of Northwest, DC.

The preliminary investigation revealed the offense was domestic in nature.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25141496

###