MPD Makes Additional Arrest in 2024 Dunbar Road Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a third arrest in the 2024 fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On November 8, 2024, at approximately 6:56 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of found human remains in the 2600 block of Dunbar Road, Southeast. Officers located male human remains in a state of decomposition. The decedent's remains had been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy determined the decedent died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide.

The victim had been identified as 18-year-old Alexander Ariel Pavon-Rios, of Northwest, D.C.

Previously, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, 25-year-old Miguel Antonio Hernandez-Orantes of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

Additionally, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 29-year-old Antonio Benahias Morales, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 21-year-old Angel Manfredi Campos-Melendez, of Morningside, MD, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24173605

###