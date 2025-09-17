Hiland Dairy and Hammons Black Walnuts Team Up to Introduce Ozark Harvest Crunch Ice Cream

Ozark Harvest Crunch. Available in stores beginning October 1, this flavor blends Hiland’s creamy vanilla ice cream with caramel swirls and candied Hammons Black Walnuts, offering a sweet and crunchy side of a nostalgic classic.

The new ice cream flavor highlights Missouri’s bold black walnuts and celebrates a shared agricultural heritage.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hiland Dairy is celebrating fall flavors and Missouri heritage with the launch of its newest limited-edition ice cream: Ozark Harvest Crunch. Available in stores beginning October 1, this flavor blends Hiland’s creamy vanilla ice cream with caramel swirls and candied Hammons Black Walnuts, offering a sweet and crunchy side of a nostalgic classic.Unlike most nuts used in ice cream, black walnuts aren’t farmed; they’re foraged. Each fall, families across Missouri and surrounding states gather black walnuts from fields, yards, and forests, then bring them to Hammons’ local buying stations. Hammons Products Company, based in Stockton, Missouri, has processed these wild-harvested nuts for nearly 80 years, turning a community tradition into a bold, distinctive flavor enjoyed nationwide.“Black walnut ice cream evokes memories passed down through generations, and we’re excited to offer a modern twist on this nostalgic favorite,” said Curtis Hampsten, Hiland Dairy’s Ice Cream General Sales Manager. “Partnering with Hammons allows us to highlight the bold, distinctive flavor of locally harvested black walnuts while celebrating the communities that help bring this tradition to life.”“We are thrilled to see Hiland Dairy showcasing the unique flavor of Hammons Black Walnuts in their new Ozark Harvest Crunch ice cream,” said Jacob Basecke, Executive Vice President at Hammons Products Company. “Every fall, thousands of local harvesters gather black walnuts by hand, and this collaboration honors that heritage while giving consumers a fresh and indulgent way to enjoy this one-of-a-kind flavor.”To launch Ozark Harvest Crunch, Hiland and Hammons will provide free samples of the new ice cream at the Black Walnut Festival in Stockton, MO held on September 25–27.Ozark Harvest Crunch will be available for a limited time at grocery stores across Hiland’s markets beginning October 1. Consumers are encouraged to grab a carton while supplies last and savor the taste of fall in the Ozarks.Hiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. The company offers a wide range of dairy products, including milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Beyond dairy, Hiland also produces and distributes beverages, including Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. With over 4,000 employees across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, Hiland Dairy is committed to delivering the freshest products to its customers.Hammons Products Company, based in Stockton, Missouri, is the world’s leading processor and marketer of American Black Walnuts. A fourth-generation family business, Hammons has been harvesting and processing wild Black Walnuts from local foragers across the Ozarks region for more almost 80 years. Known for their bold, robust flavor and unmatched nutritional benefits, Black Walnuts are used in baking, cooking, snacking, and specialty products. Hammons is proud to support local communities, promote sustainable wild harvest practices, and share the unique taste of America’s native nut with customers nationwide.Media Contact:

