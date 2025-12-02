Team Recovery Now Accepts Traditional Medicare, Expanding Access to Care Across Ohio

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Recovery is excited to announce that it now accepts Traditional Medicare, in addition to Medicaid and self-pay options. This expansion opens the door for more Ohio residents with dual coverage to access essential addiction and mental health treatment. It also reflects Team Recovery’s mission to improve the lives of individuals affected by addiction and mental health disorders, while advancing its vision of redefining what accessible, person-centered care can be.“Too many people delay getting help because they believe support isn’t accessible. At Team Recovery, we are working hard to change that narrative,” said Team Recovery’s CEO, Matt Bell. “Accepting Traditional Medicare expands our reach and ensures more individuals can receive the respect, dignity, and immediate support they deserve.”With improved accessibility at the forefront of its work, Team Recovery now offers intake assessments seven days a week. This daily availability ensures individuals can begin treatment without delay, whether they need detoxification services, inpatient residential, or outpatient addiction treatment. Support is available when it’s needed most.Those ready to take the next step can call the direct admissions line at 419-804-0190 any day of the week for scheduling and guidance from the admissions team.Acceptance of Traditional Medicare strengthens Team Recovery’s comprehensive continuum of care, which includes:• Inpatient Detox• Inpatient Residential Treatment• Outpatient Detox• Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP)• Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP)• Outpatient Program (OP)• Medication Assisted Treatment (M.A.T.)• Case Management• Individual Therapy• Dual Diagnosis Treatment• Mental Health Day Treatment• Referrals to Recovery HousingAnother service area Team Recovery provides is Recovery Housing, which extends the organization’s mission by offering a supportive, sober living environment for men and women committed to recovery. These 198 accredited Ohio Recovery Housing (ORH) beds offer stability, structure, and a strong sense of community. Residents live among peers who understand the challenges of sobriety and offer encouragement as they celebrate milestones and navigate setbacks together.By offering a wide range of services under one organization, Team Recovery ensures individuals can move seamlessly between levels of care as they grow in stability and independence.Team Recovery’s acceptance of Traditional Medicare and its seven-day-per-week availability reflect its ongoing commitment to breaking down barriers and offering timely, compassionate care. These steps reinforce the organization’s belief that treatment should be accessible when people need it most, not just when it is convenient.For more information, please visit theteamrecovery.org or to schedule an appointment any day of the week, call 419-804-0190.About Team RecoveryTeam Recovery is a compassionate and innovative organization founded in 2015 by Matt Bell MSW, LSW, CIP, a visionary leader who brings a unique perspective to the fight against addiction and mental health disorders. Drawing from his personal journey of overcoming addiction, Matt is deeply committed to providing high-quality care to individuals seeking support in their own recovery process. Team Recovery's mission is to improve the overall health and well-being of individuals affected by addiction and/or mental health disorders.At Team Recovery, we recognize that addiction and mental health challenges affect not only individuals but also their families and communities. That's why our holistic, client-centered approach is designed to address the physical, emotional, and mental aspects of recovery. Our team of dedicated professionals works collaboratively with each client to create a personalized treatment plan tailored to their specific needs and goals, supporting them to lead healthier, happier lives.Team Recovery goes beyond traditional treatment methods, focusing on sustainable recovery, mental wellness, and long-term success through an innovative approach. Whether it's through therapy, counseling, community support, or addressing stable housing needs we are committed to helping individuals break free from the cycle of addiction and mental health struggles.With a steadfast commitment to making a real difference, Team Recovery stands out as a beacon of hope for individuals who want to transform their lives and build a brighter future. For more information, please visit www.theteamrecovery.org Tagline: "A New Approach to an Old Problem: We Care for People."###Contacts:Executive AssistantAutumn Duquetteautumn.duquette@theteamrecovery.org

