IV Produkt Announced as National Award Winner for ThermoCooler HP

Manuel Swärd, Export Director West Europe and Magnus Lind, SVP Sales & Marketing Europe, with the IV Produkt UK Sales Team. The award-winning Envistar Flex ThermoCooler HP R454B with defrost-free heating operation and integrated leak detection.

YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IV Produkt, the Swedish manufacturer of air handling units, has won Commercial HVAC Product of the Year – Ventilation at the H&V News Awards 2025 in London. The award recognises the Envistar Flex ThermoCooler HP R454B – a unique heat pump air handling unit developed specifically for markets where heating is a key priority.The Envistar Flex ThermoCooler HP R454B is a modular, 100% fresh-air air handling unit with a fully integrated reversible heat pump designed specifically for defrost-free heating applications in climates such as the UK. By placing the DX system and heat exchangers on the warm side of the thermal wheel, it delivers uninterrupted heating with no capacity reductions in winter, while still providing efficient DX comfort cooling and free cooling in summer. This innovative configuration overcomes the long-standing defrosting and supply-air temperature fluctuations that affect traditional AHU-integrated reversible heat pumps. Its CE-marked, fully factory-tested design includes an integrated automatic leak detection system and meets all three available BREEAM POL1 credits.With 21 unit sizes, airflows up to 10 m³/s and capacities up to 175 kW, the ThermoCooler HP R454B offers a scalable, energy-optimised alternative to conventional chiller–boiler combinations, reducing installation complexity, plant-space requirements and operational energy use.“This is one of our absolute flagship products and a bestseller not only in the UK, but in all the markets where we are established,” said Manuel Swärd, Export Director West Europe at IV Produkt.The judging panel praised the Envistar Flex ThermoCooler HP R454B for cutting investment costs, reducing energy consumption and lowering environmental impact. For building owners and installers, it offers a straightforward, plug-and-play system that performs consistently from day one.Mattias Sjöberg, CEO and owner of IV Produkt, said: “ThermoCooler HP is perfectly aligned with today’s needs. This award gives us an additional boost in the market, and we are well prepared for it.”Earlier in November, IV Produkt opened a new 5,000m² production facility in Växjö, increasing capacity to support rising demand for its next-generation integrated cooling units and heat pumps across Europe.ABOUT H&V NEWS AWARDS:The H&V News Awards are one of the UK’s longest-established awards programmes for the heating, ventilation and building-services sector, recognising projects, products, companies and individuals across the industry.Now in their 31st year, the awards provide an annual overview of activity and achievement within HVAC, with categories spanning commercial and domestic systems, low-carbon work, training, safety and project delivery. The most recent ceremony took place on 26 November 2025 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.ABOUT IV PRODUKTEstablished in 1969, IV Produkt specialises in the development and manufacture of innovative and energy efficient AHUs, with a current output of 7,500 units per year and over 150,000 units produced to date.The company has a particular focus on life cycle costs, enabling it to deliver some of the most sustainable solutions available. An extensive range of AHU-integrated cooling units and reversible heat pumps puts IV Produkt at the forefront of energy conservation and decarbonisation.Based in Växjö, Sweden, with subsidiaries in the UK, Norway, and Germany, IV Produkt employs over 450 people.

