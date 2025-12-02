Saatva Becomes Official Mattress and Restorative Sleep Partner of Lakeshore National Adapted Sports

Lakeshore Foundation in Birmingham, Ala USA Wheelchair Rugby athletes pose at Lakeshore with Saatva gear. Saatva outfitted Lakeshore’s athlete bedrooms with luxury mattresses, bedding, and pillows.

AL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saatva partners with Lakeshore Foundation to support athlete recovery and wellness for USA Wheelchair Rugby, Boccia United States, and USA Para Powerlifting.Saatva, the Smarter Luxury Sleep brand, proudly announces its partnership with Lakeshore Foundation ( https://www.lakeshore.org/ ) and Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization (LNASO), becoming the Official Mattress and Restorative Sleep Provider of LNASO and its associated national teams: USA Wheelchair Rugby, Boccia United States, and USA Para Powerlifting. The announcement comes as the Lakeshore Foundation commemorates its 100th anniversary, celebrating a century of leadership in adaptive sports, rehabilitation, and advocacy.Through this multiyear partnership, Saatva reinforces its commitment to supporting athlete wellness, rest, and recovery by outfitting the Lakeshore campus with its luxury sleep products, including 14 full mattresses, 62 twin mattresses, premium bedding, and pillows. These products will support the athletes' training at the Birmingham, Alabama–based foundation, home to some of the nation’s top adapted sports programs and U.S. Paralympic hopefuls.The collaboration underscores Saatva’s belief that quality sleep is foundational to human performance, whether for professional athletes or everyday sleepers. Together, Saatva and Lakeshore aim to raise awareness of the role of restorative sleep in recovery, wellness, and long-term success.“True performance starts with rest,” said Ron Rudzin, CEO and Founder of Saatva. “As Lakeshore Foundation celebrates its 100th anniversary, it continues to create an environment that empowers adapted athletes to push beyond limits. We’re honored to help enhance that experience with products designed to support recovery, strength, and resilience. This partnership reflects our shared belief that rest is not a luxury—it’s a necessity for greatness.”Supporting Recovery Through Smarter Luxury SleepTo support Lakeshore Foundation’s athletes, Saatva will provide a curated selection of its most popular handcrafted products, each designed for optimal comfort, durability, and wellness.America's best-selling online luxury innerspring, the Saatva Classic combines hotel-level comfort with chiropractor-approved support.• 3" Euro pillow top for cushioned comfort and pressure relief• Dual-coil design of triple-tempered recycled carbon steel prevents sagging and offers exceptional durability• Patented Lumbar ZoneTechnology ensures healthy spinal alignment in any sleep position to help alleviate back and joint pain• Naturally breathable organic cotton cover treated with Saatva’s Guardin™ botanical antimicrobial treatment to inhibit bacteria, mold, and mildew• Available in two heights (11.5", 14.5") and three comfort levels (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, Firm)A hypoallergenic, plush pillow crafted to deliver the airy comfort of traditional down while providing superior support and durability.• Plush blend of microdenier down alternative fibers and memory fiber clusters for a soft yet supportive feel• 100% hypoallergenic and ideal for sensitive sleepers• Available in two lofts: Standard Loft (4–5") for back and stomach sleepers and High Loft (6–7") for side and combination sleepersAn upgraded staple that combines breathable cotton and viscose fibers for a lightweight, cooling feel that softens with every wash.• 180-thread-count percale weave for excellent airflow and year-round comfort• Includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (full size and larger)• Deep pockets fit mattresses up to 16” highAs part of the partnership, Saatva will collaborate with Lakeshore Foundation across marketing, on-site activations, and digital campaigns that celebrate the connection between sleep and athletic recovery. The partnership will also include athlete appearances, co-branded initiatives, and ongoing content celebrating the journeys of Team USA athletes preparing for the LA28 Paralympic Games.“Our mission at Lakeshore has always been to provide opportunity for individuals with disabilities to live a healthy lifestyle through physical activity, research, advocacy, and health promotion,” said John D. Kemp, President and CEO of Lakeshore Foundation. “Partnering with Saatva allows us to extend that mission into an often-overlooked pillar of performance—rest and restoration. Saatva’s commitment to wellness and recovery perfectly complements the work we do every day to support athletes and individuals living their healthiest, most fulfilling lives possible.”This partnership represents the continuation of Saatva’s growing role as a champion of wellness, following its official designation as the Official Mattress and Restorative Sleep Provider of Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games ( https://www.saatva.com/press-room/announcements/saatva-announcing-official-mattress-sponsorship-of-la28-olympic-games/ ). Together with Lakeshore Foundation, Saatva continues to bring its Smarter Luxury Sleep mission to the forefront of athletic innovation and inclusive wellness.About SaatvaSaatva, one of the first companies to sell luxury mattresses online in 2010, was founded on the principle that everyone deserves healthy and restorative sleep on a quality bed. Its name is derived from the Sanskrit word meaning truth, purity, and wholeness, which guides the brand in everything it does. All of Saatva’s handcrafted, environmentally conscious mattresses are made to order in the USA with premium materials that are better for sleepers and the environment.Saatva offers best-in-class mattresses in five different categories: innerspring, ultra-premium memory foam, all-natural latex, hybrid, precision adjustable air, and specialty designs for babies, kids, murphy beds, and pets—plus designer bed frames, nightstands, lighting, chairs, rugs, bath towels, and a full collection of luxury bedding products. Made with recycled steel, organic cotton, and CertiPUR-USfoams, Saatva mattresses reflect the company’s commitment to environmentally conscious practices, always hand-delivered and set up in the customer’s home via complimentary white glove delivery, never compressed in a box for doorstep shipping.Celebrating 15 years of delivering exceptional comfort, Saatva provides customers with an unparalleled mattress and home furnishings experience that perfectly captures the essence of Smarter Luxury Sleep. For more information about Saatva’s partnership with the Lakeshore Foundation, please visit the Saatva Press Room.About Lakeshore FoundationLakeshore Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Birmingham, Alabama, has emerged as a world leader in health promotion, research, fitness, recreation, and sports advocacy for people with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and parasport activities. As a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site, Lakeshore Foundation is home to the Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization (LNASO), which serves as the National Governing Body for USA Wheelchair Rugby, Boccia United States, and USA Para Powerlifting. Lakeshore Foundation is also home to the state-of-the-art Lakeshore Sports Science and Performance Center. For more information on Lakeshore Foundation, visit www.lakeshore.org Media ContactsShari Ajayi Vice President, Public Relations press@saatva.com

