Blue Daze Designs Named Best Local Interior Design Firm by Orlando Weekly

Cathy Sands, Founder and Design Principal, Blue Daze Designs Luxury master bath designed by Cathy Sands, Blue Daze Designs Blue Daze Designs bold, vibrant interior with artwork

Blue Daze Designs earns recognition in the Orlando market for its imaginative, color-rich interiors and turnkey, client-first design experience.

Winning this award is deeply meaningful because it shows the trust and connection we’ve built with the Central Florida community over the years.” — Cathy Sands

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Daze Designs , a premier interior design firm serving Central Florida, has been named Best Local Interior Design Firm in Orlando Weekly’s Best of Orlando 2025 awards. The recognition comes during a landmark year for the company, marked by an expanding presence in the region’s thriving residential interior design market.The Best of Orlando awards, presented annually, spotlight standout businesses across Central Florida based on community voting and editorial review. For Blue Daze Designs, the award highlights more than two decades of delivering exceptional concierge design services — from new-build projects and remodels to whole-home furnishings — with a reputation for bold, creative, color-rich spaces that reflect each client’s individual aesthetic.“Winning this award is deeply meaningful because it shows the trust and connection we’ve built with the Central Florida community over the years,” says Cathy Sands, Founder and Design Principal of Blue Daze Designs. “For more than 20 years, our mission has been to transform living spaces into personal sanctuaries that truly reflect the essence of the people who live in them. We believe this recognition affirms that we’re making a difference in people’s lives, one project at a time.”Blue Daze is known for combining rich colors, modern forms and layered textures. The firm has established a reputation for artistic, creative and elevated interiors. “Design is about more than just selecting finishes or arranging furniture — it’s about telling each client’s unique story,” Sands adds. “Every home we design is a collaboration that blends our expertise with the client’s lifestyle, aesthetic and personality, so the finished space ultimately feels uniquely theirs.”The Orlando market presents unprecedented opportunities for interior design. According to a RentCafe analysis of IPUMS data, the number of millionaire households in Orlando skyrocketed from just 54 in 2019 to 1,098 in 2023. Moreover, data from the Internal Revenue Service shows that the number of tax filers in Florida earning at least $1 million rose by 8% from 2021 to 2022, signaling a strong influx of affluent residents to the state. For high-income households, custom interior design services are highly sought after.About Blue Daze DesignsFounded in 2004, Blue Daze Designs is a full-service interior design firm based in Orlando, Florida. The company specializes in delivering elevated, color-rich living spaces through new-build design, remodels and full or partial home furnishing projects. With more than 21 years in business serving discriminating homeowners and custom homebuilders, Blue Daze Designs has earned acclaim for its bold, distinctive style and commitment to cultivating a highly personalized, client-centered design experience. Learn more at https://bluedazedesigns.com

Wallpaper Trends & Expert Tips, Featuring Blue Daze Designs Founder and Design Principal, Cathy Sands

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.