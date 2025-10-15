Wadada Healthy Market & Juice Bar Partners With Express Wages to Offer Employees Early Wage Access

Alfred Milan, Founder and CEO, Express Wages

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Express Wages , a growing fintech company providing earned wage access (EWA) solutions across the U.S., has partnered with Wadada Healthy Market & Juice Bar in Atlanta to offer its employees access to their pay on demand. The collaboration reflects Express Wages’ mission to ease workers’ financial stress by giving them faster, more flexible access to the wages they’ve already earned.Founded and owned by entrepreneur Jeanette Sellers, Wadada Healthy Market & Juice Bar has the distinction of being Atlanta’s first Black woman-owned vegan grocery store and juice bar. Located in the historic West End community, Wadada has become a popular local hub for healthy, plant-based living. The market’s menu features all-natural, organic, locally sourced offerings — from fresh-pressed juices and sea moss smoothies to flavorful vegan meals and herbal teas. Express Wages aligns with Wadada’s commitment to supporting the local community — not only through offering nutritious foods, but also by promoting financial wellness for its employees.“Partnering with Wadada Healthy Market & Juice Bar is deeply meaningful because it represents a shared mission: empowering people and communities,” says Express Wages Founder and CEO Alfred Milan. “By offering employees early access to their earned pay, Wadada is helping its staff manage day-to-day economic challenges and improve their financial resilience — something that benefits both individual team members and the business as a whole.”Breaking barriers in both finance and tech, Express Wages is the first Black-founded fintech company in the EWA space. Its platform offers employer-integrated on-demand pay solutions, providing financial relief to frontline workers. Prior to launching Express Wages, Milan built a 20-year track record of success in senior care and health care technology — scaling operations, capturing new markets and leading high-performing teams.According to Bankrate’s 2025 Annual Emergency Savings Report, more than one-third of Americans had to tap their emergency savings in the last year, and nearly one in five had no emergency savings whatsoever. Express Wages’ plug-and-play solution empowers companies to provide their employees with immediate access to a portion of their earned wages before payday, helping them avoid high-interest predatory loans, credit card debt, overdraft fees and late payment penalties.Based in Delaware and headquartered in Memphis, Express Wages differentiates its offering by delivering a full ecosystem of employee financial wellness tools. In addition to earned wage access, the company’s strategic partnerships offer:• Insurance through Allstate, including affordable identity theft protection for employees and their families for just $6/month per family.• Financial literacy education via WellCents.• Mortgage literacy resources through Edge Home Finance.• Transparent pricing and no hidden fees for employers or employees.Milan adds: “At Express Wages, we’re committed to giving employees more control over their financial lives while helping businesses stand out as employers of choice. Our goal is to give workers not only faster access to their wages, but also greater confidence and dignity in managing their money.”Express Wages recently closed a $1.2 million friends and family funding round to accelerate its expansion across multiple industries, including food service, hospitality and health care. With growing awareness of the financial pressures facing hourly and frontline workers, earned wage access is rapidly gaining momentum. According to Business Research Insights, “the global earned wage access software market size stood at approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.82 billion in 2025, growing further to USD 5.13 billion by 2033 at an estimated CAGR of 14%.”About Express WagesExpress Wages is transforming how employers support hourly teams — delivering on-demand pay and long-overdue financial relief to frontline workers nationwide. Offered at no cost to employers, the innovative platform allows employees to access a portion of their earned pay on demand, empowering them to meet urgent financial needs without relying on credit or debt. Express Wages partners with industry leaders to deliver holistic financial wellness tools, including insurance, mortgage education and literacy resources. For more information, visit https://expresswages.com

