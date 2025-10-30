Merit Wealth Advisors Earns Recognition for Business Excellence and Outstanding Leadership

Merit Wealth Advisors Cofounders Solomon Shen and David Schlitt celebrate the firm’s recognition by GrowFL. The Merit Wealth Advisors team continues to build on its strong growth in Central Florida.

Orlando-area financial planning firm acknowledged for exemplifying the entrepreneurial vision and innovation essential to Florida’s economic vitality.

This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to the values that guide everything we do — integrity, clarity and a genuine dedication to helping people achieve lasting financial well-being.” — Sol Shen

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merit Wealth Advisors has been identified by GrowFL, a statewide organization supporting growth-minded businesses, as one of Florida’s standout second-stage companies demonstrating exceptional performance and forward-looking leadership. The organization acknowledged Merit’s achievements in a dynamic business environment and its ongoing contributions to Florida’s growing economy.Founded by David Schlitt and Sol Shen, Merit Wealth Advisors provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services designed to help individuals, families and business owners achieve financial independence. The firm emphasizes personalized guidance, disciplined planning and a long-term approach to wealth building that helps clients align their financial strategies with their unique life goals.“We’re honored to be recognized by GrowFL for our continued growth and impact,” says Schlitt. “Our success has been built on integrity — by focusing on what matters most to our clients and helping them make confident financial decisions for their future.”Shen adds: “This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to the values that guide everything we do — integrity, clarity and a genuine dedication to helping people achieve lasting financial well-being.”GrowFL’s recognition of Merit Wealth Advisors, along with other leading companies, underscores the firm’s ongoing commitment to helping Floridians build and preserve their wealth with greater clarity, comfort and confidence. “We’re excited to recognize these outstanding companies,” says Robert Newland, chair of GrowFL. “Their achievements exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Florida’s economy forward.”About Merit Wealth AdvisorsMerit Wealth Advisors provides holistic financial planning, investment management and retirement strategies to help clients achieve financial confidence and long-term success. With a personalized approach and deep expertise, the firm seeks to help individuals, families and business owners make sound financial decisions at every stage of life. Learn more at www.meritwa.com

