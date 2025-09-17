North Texas NTMA Manufacturing Day & Expo to Drive Industry Innovation and Leadership

A social media share image Frameworks Consortium NTMA Manufacturing Day Agenda Frameworks Consortium TX Manufacturing Day

Join industry leaders for a day of innovation, strategic learning, and hands-on tech demos designed to advance your manufacturing operations.

Manufacturing Day is where strategy meets shop floor. It’s a powerful opportunity for leaders to discover technologies and talent needed to scale their operations and secure a competitive advantage.” — George Mayfield

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Texas Chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA) invites industry professionals to its 3rd Annual Manufacturing Day & Expo, a premier event focused on manufacturing innovation and strategic leadership. The event takes place October 2, 2025, at Lincoln Tech in Grand Prairie, welcoming CNC shop owners, C-suite executives, managers, and skilled trades professionals for a transformative day dedicated to operational excellence and strategic growth.



Why Attend? - Attendees can expect:

* Hands-On Demos: Experience live tooling, 3D printing, and robotics demonstrations featuring the latest in CNC technology and automation.

* Strategic Learning: Access actionable sessions tailored to all leadership levels, from the shop floor to the boardroom.

* Expert Networking: Connect face-to-face with industry leaders, innovators, and peers to share knowledge and foster valuable business relationships.

* Vendor Showcase: Engage directly with suppliers offering cutting-edge tools, materials, and software solutions to drive your business forward.

* Immediate Takeaways: Gain insights and strategies that can be implemented right away to boost productivity and reduce operational costs.

Agenda Highlights

* AI Basics for Shops: Discover how artificial intelligence is transforming efficiency and accuracy in manufacturing.

* From Raw Material to Robot: Explore the process of designing and installing automated tooling systems, with hands-on guidance from leading integrators.

* Breaking Barriers: AI for Small and Mid-Sized Shops: Learn how shops of all sizes are leveraging AI to automate processes without the need for third-party integrators.

* Panel: Ask Our Experts Anything!: Industry experts offer Lean & Workforce Development, 5S, CMMC, AI, Supply Chain, Marketing, and Strategic Frameworks for Scaling.

* Build Your Own Training Program: Step-by-step guidance to create in-house training tailored to your business needs.

* Leadership Training – Beyond the Blueprint: Develop the tools to build and sustain world-class teams on the factory floor.



Sponsors & Supporters - The event is made possible by the generous support of:

North Texas NTMA Chapter

Lincoln Tech

Frameworks Consortium

TMAC

Olympus Controls

Pomorio Marketing

Cybersecurity Business Services

Texas A&M

University of Texas at Denton

Featured Vendors: Shamrock Precision, Mitsubishi Materials USA, Ellison Technologies, Schunk, and more—offering direct insights into the tools and technology shaping manufacturing’s future.

Secure Your Spot

Registration is now open—but seats are limited! Don’t miss your chance to:

* Learn from the industry’s best

* Experience the latest innovations in CNC technology and robotics

* Build partnerships that can propel your business forward

Register today and be part of the community driving American manufacturing into a new era of growth and innovation.

About Frameworks Consortium

Frameworks Consortium is a collective of industry veterans committed to advancing the American manufacturing sector. With deep expertise in machine shops, leadership, and operational scaling, the consortium works to bridge gaps between manufacturers, suppliers, and the workforce. Through business education, expert panels, and hands-on support, Frameworks helps manufacturing companies build strategic roadmaps for sustainable growth and innovation.

