'Grow Your Business Live' Empowers Texas Manufacturers with a Great Opportunity

Fueled by Texas pride, driving innovation and unity to make the Lone Star State the unrivaled leader in manufacturing

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grow Your Business Live, the highly anticipated one-day event designed to revolutionize Texas’ manufacturing industry, will take place on April 17th at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, bringing industry leaders, investors, and trailblazers together for a day of actionable insights and unparalleled networking opportunities. This can’t-miss event includes exclusive workshops, dynamic panel discussions, and a host of interactive sessions tailored to help manufacturing business owners thrive in an evolving landscape.

Attendees will gain strategies to tackle industry challenges, forge impactful connections, and explore new opportunities to scale their businesses. The day concludes with attendee access to the Mavericks in Manufacturing Gala, a western-themed celebration of innovation featuring live music, hand-rolled cigars, awards, and celebrity appearances.

“Texas has always been at the heart of American manufacturing, and Grow Your Business Live is here to ensure that innovators and leaders have the tools and support they need to drive their businesses forward,” said George Mayfield, CEO of Frameworks Consortium. “This event is more than just a networking opportunity—it’s the launchpad for sustainable growth and collaboration in our industry.”

Transforming Conversations Into Growth Opportunities

The event promises an immersive experience for small to mid-sized manufacturers, subcontractors, and innovators who support larger manufacturing processes across Texas and beyond. With a laser focus on addressing industry challenges and uncovering growth opportunities, Grow Your Business Live is designed to deliver impactful strategies and foster meaningful connections.

“This event is where vision meets action,” said Herb Kulp, Sponsor and Investor Relations Lead. “We’ve created an environment where sponsors, attendees, and investors can all walk away with real results—whether it's a new client relationship, investment opportunity, or insights to grow their business in new and exciting ways.”

From keynote speeches delivered by leading industry experts to breakout workshops focused on practical solutions, attendees will be guided to address some of the sector’s most pressing challenges, including workforce retention, supply chain disruptions, and technological advancements. Sponsors will gain direct access to decision-makers through unique engagement initiatives like the Sponsor Passport program and one-on-one investor mixers.

Expert Guidance from Industry Leaders

Event leadership is stacked with powerhouse executives whose diverse expertise ensures attendees leave with fresh perspectives and clear next steps for their business strategy.

“As the Chief Revenue Officer, my goal is to help attendees optimize communication strategies so they can drive revenue growth,” said Ben McGary. “Every interaction at Grow Your Business Live—whether it’s a panel discussion or a conversation during a coffee break—has the potential to create huge opportunities for transformation.”

Shelley Majors, Chief Human Resources Officer and Guest Relations leader, echoed the event’s commitment to hospitality and connection, emphasizing the importance of creating a welcoming environment to foster networking and collaboration. “We want everyone—from seasoned business owners to first-time participants—to feel like they have a seat at the table. At Grow Your Business Live, connections are made, but relationships are built.”

Financial innovation and sustainability will also take center stage as Maxwell Balsley, Chief Finance Officer and Fundraising Manager, helps attendees think strategically about their long-term business plans. “Events like this do more than showcase opportunities—they create them. We’re here to align Texas manufacturers with the tools, partners, and capital they need to secure their legacy.”

Celebrate Success at the Mavericks in Manufacturing Gala

After a full day of workshops and networking, attendees can enjoy the exclusive Mavericks in Manufacturing Gala at The Rustic. This western-themed celebration features live country music, unlimited Food and Drink, hand-rolled cigars, and an inspiring awards ceremony honoring the trailblazers shaping the future of the manufacturing industry.

Member's ticket to the gala and participation in the incredibly valuable silent auction benefit the Texas Veterans Network powered by Combined Arms. The GYBL team hopes to support this non-profit and its ability to help veteran-owned companies and highly skilled veteran laborers that Texas will surely need in this manufacturing growth boom.

The gala is open to attendees and sponsors, offering a more relaxed and festive environment to deepen conversations, celebrate accomplishments, and chart a path forward. With celebrity appearances and exciting giveaways, it’s the perfect way to toast the innovation and resilience driving Texas manufacturing.

“Whether you’re meeting your next investor over a handcrafted cocktail or getting inspired by the achievements of your peers during the award ceremony, the Mavericks in Manufacturing Gala adds a touch of excitement to an already powerful day,” said Herb Kulp.

About Grow Your Business Live and Frameworks Consortium

Grow Your Business Live is a Texas DBA operating under the Frameworks Consortium, a forward-thinking organization dedicated to fostering business growth, collaboration, and innovation. Established to connect leaders, innovators, and investors, Frameworks Consortium provides platforms like GYBL to strengthen industries and inspire meaningful transformations.

From its successful track record of hosting impactful events to its commitment to supporting the manufacturing community, Frameworks Consortium continues to lead the charge in fostering environments where businesses thrive.

Registration is now open for Grow Your Business Live, where Manufacturers can connect with industry pioneers, gain actionable insights, and celebrate outstanding achievements. Visit the website to learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities.

Grow your Business Live

