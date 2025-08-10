American Manufacturing Association and Frameworks Consortium Announce Premier Texas Manufacturing Conference & Retreat

American Manufacturing Association Logo George Mayfield and Herb Kulp meet with Kylie Granno at Titans of CNC in Lewisville, TX George Mayfield with Waylon Gurley at Saga Machine in Denton, TX

Exclusive conference near Four Sixes Ranch unites Texas manufacturers for strategy, networking, innovation, and hands-on industry workshops.

The future of American manufacturing depends on our ability to come together, share knowledge, and innovate as a community. This retreat and conference is a movement to empower manufacturers to thrive” — George Mayfield, AMFGA President

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Manufacturing Association (AMFGA), in collaboration with Frameworks Consortium, proudly announces an exclusive three-day Texas Manufacturing Conference & Retreat—a high-impact event designed to connect manufacturers at every scale, from innovative startups to industry giants in the manufacturing industry.

Set in the heart of Texas near the legendary Four Sixes Ranch, the Conference & Retreat blends strategic industry insights, hands-on training, and immersive networking with a uniquely Texan backdrop. Attendees will explore how to navigate today’s manufacturing challenges, build profitable collaborations, and position themselves for growth in an ever-evolving market.

This event welcomes all professionals in the manufacturing industry—membership in AMFGA is not required. “Our mission is building a stronger, more connected manufacturing community nationwide,” said George Mayfield, President of AMFGA. “That means opening our doors and actively inviting decision-makers, innovators, and suppliers from across the country to join us.”

Celebrating the DFW Manufacturing Powerhouse

The Dallas–Fort Worth region is home to a remarkable concentration of manufacturing leadership. AMFGA takes pride in recognizing the contributions of both small and large industry players in the region and beyond, including inspiring companies such as:

Delta Black (McKinney, TX) — An emerging leader in advanced drone aerospace technology, showing how forward-thinking design and engineering can redefine strategic defense capabilities.

Saga Machine Company (Denton, TX) — Known for precision engineering excellence and dedication to client success.

Titans of CNC (Lewisville, TX) — Globally respected for providing world-class CNC education, some of it freely available to strengthen industry skills nationwide.

7D Manufacturing (Boswell, OK) — Past AMFGA event participant, representing innovation and cross-border manufacturing synergy between Texas and Oklahoma.

Martin Sprocket & Gear (Arlington, TX) — A leader in power transmission components and industrial-grade conveyor products, supporting industries worldwide.

Norse, Inc. — Precision engineering and manufacturing solutions focused on quality and efficiency.

Milltech Manufacturing — Expert metal fabrication and machining services serving diverse industrial sectors.

Kimbrell’s Kustom Machining — Custom machining specialist providing high-precision component manufacturing.

Bulloch Fabrication — Skilled structural and metal fabrication supporting local and regional manufacturing needs.

North Texas Manufacturers Association (NTMA North Texas) — Industry association supporting manufacturers.

Hill Plastics — Supplier of custom plastic components and molded parts for varied industrial applications.

Trust Industrial — Provider of industrial equipment and manufacturing services with a regional focus.

Hillary, Inc. — Manufacturer dedicated to industrial product fabrication with a commitment to quality.

JBC Steel — Supplier and fabricator of high-grade steel products serving multiple manufacturing industries.

JA Manufacturing Group — Experienced contract manufacturing and machining services emphasizing precision.

H&O Die Supply — Established provider of metal fabrication, stamping, and injection mold tooling since 1980.

Maxitech USA — Provider of technology-driven manufacturing processes and custom fabrication services.

Stout Manufacturing — Offering precision machining and manufacturing services for a wide range of industrial sectors.

GST Manufacturing — Full-service manufacturing company delivering custom solutions for complex projects.

Cameron Machine Shop — Regional machine shop offering specialized fabrication.

The Conference & Retreat will also formally recognize the legacy of innovation at Texas Instruments, Bell Textron, and Lockheed Martin—companies where current and past AMFGA members have contributed their skills. These organizations stand as pillars of the DFW aerospace and defense ecosystem, an ecosystem AMFGA champions and seeks to strengthen.

Exceptional Sponsors and Industry Supporters

This year’s Conference & Retreat is made possible through a line-up of sponsors and allies who share AMFGA's commitment to accelerating manufacturing growth:

Bell Nunnally (Dallas, TX) — Legal insight and real-world solutions from Ross Williams, offering strategic counsel for manufacturers.

Blueguard Equity (Emory, TX) — Helping smaller manufacturers secure buyers or finance acquisitions of other firms through an innovative search fund model.

Frameworks Consortium (Frisco, TX) — Event facilitator providing fractional executive leadership, 3-year strategic growth plans, and ongoing advisory services tailored to manufacturers.

Broader Community Engagement: Industry-Wide Collaboration

In advancing its mission, AMFGA actively engages with respected organizations that support manufacturing excellence, including the Texas Manufacturing Assistance Center (TMAC), SCORE, and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

While these organizations will not be on-site for the Conference & Retreat, AMFGA supports their missions and believes that such partnerships contribute to a thriving manufacturing landscape.

Programming: Strategy, Skills, and Connection

The Conference & Retreat will combine world-class business insights with unmatched networking and recreation. Attendees will benefit from:

AI for Manufacturing Operations & Marketing — Hands-on exploration of AI tools for operational efficiency, lead generation, and back-office automation.

Talent Pipeline Solutions — Practical strategies for attracting, developing, and retaining top manufacturing talent in a competitive labor market.

Contracting & RFQ Success — Proven methods to fast-track RFQs, secure timely payments, and increase contract win rates.

Tariff Navigation — Real-world strategies for mitigating tariff impacts on U.S. manufacturing.

3-Year Growth Planning — Led by Frameworks Consortium experts, each company will leave with a mapped-out growth trajectory.

VIP Texas Experience

Networking doesn’t stop in the meeting room. Attendees will enjoy experiences that combine Texas tradition with the art of precision:

Private Four Sixes Ranch Tour — Learn how manufacturing and ranching intersect in operations, logistics, and legacy preservation.

Olympic-Designed Clay Shooting Course — Created by a gold medalist, this award-winning course offers exciting competition.

Long-Range Rifle Challenge — Test your skills on a professionally designed course stretching over a mile.

VIP Hospitality — Including transportation from DFW to the ranch, curated dining experiences, and exclusive networking events.

About the American Manufacturing Association

The American Manufacturing Association represents the heart and backbone of U.S. industry, championing small, medium, and large manufacturers alike. From the machine shops of Denton, metalworkers in Garland, fabricators in Fort Worth and the innovators of McKinney to aerospace leaders in Dallas–Fort Worth, AMFGA works to unite America’s industrial community to share knowledge, build partnerships, and shape the future of manufacturing.

About Frameworks Consortium

Frameworks Consortium delivers transformative leadership services to growth-focused businesses, providing fractional C-suite expertise, executive masterminds, and long-term strategic planning. By embedding seasoned leadership within small and midsize manufacturers, Frameworks Consortium bridges the gap between big-picture vision and day-to-day execution.

Legal Disclaimer:

