Saskatchewan Outperforms in Housing Starts

Rise in Housing Starts Bolster Economy

According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's latest figures, housing starts in Saskatchewan saw a 49.8 per cent increase in the first eight months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This ranks first among the provinces for year-to-date growth.

"Saskatchewan continues to lead Canada's housing starts numbers, proving that more people than ever before are choosing to call this beautiful province home," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "This surge in housing starts means more jobs, opportunities, and greater affordability for the citizens of our ever-growing province."

There was also a year-over-year increase of 44.7 per cent from August 2024 to August 2025 in housing starts in the province.

In August 2025, housing starts on single family dwellings increased by 35.9 per cent, and multiple units increased by 51.3 per cent, compared to August 2024.

Housing starts are a measure of the number of new housing builds where construction has begun.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for investors and outlines why Saskatchewan is the best place to do business in Canada.

