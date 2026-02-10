Saskatchewan Marks Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Week by Highlighting the Importance of Conversations and Care

CANADA, February 10 - Released on February 10, 2026

During Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Week, from February 8-14, the Government of Saskatchewan is highlighting the importance of regular, open discussions about sexual and reproductive health as a key part of overall health and wellness.

Routine and open conversations with trusted health care providers can help individuals feel supported and informed, make confident decisions, prevent illness, detect concerns early, and support both physical and mental health.

"Talking openly with a trusted health care provider about sexual and reproductive health is an important step in maintaining your overall wellbeing," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "When people feel comfortable asking questions, it helps reduce stigma, support prevention, early diagnosis and treatment, and contributes to stronger, healthier communities."

Health care providers offer guidance on a wide range of sexual and reproductive health topics, including contraception, family planning, fertility, pregnancy, menopause, and sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections (STBBIs). Regular check-ins and routine discussions help ensure people are receiving the care they need.

Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to ask questions and raise concerns during medical appointments, seek accurate and evidence-based information from qualified health care providers, access recommended screenings and preventive services, and support open, respectful conversations about sexual and reproductive health within communities.

Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Week serves as an opportunity to reduce stigma, promote informed decision-making, and reinforce the message that sexual and reproductive health is an essential component of overall wellness. For information on sexual and reproductive health services in Saskatchewan, residents are encouraged to speak with a health care provider or visit Sexually Transmitted Infections Services | Diseases and Conditions | Government of Saskatchewan.

