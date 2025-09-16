Governor Abbott Appoints White As Chief Of Texas Cyber Command

TEXAS, September 16 - September 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Timothy James “TJ” White as Chief of the Texas Cyber Command for a term set to expire February 1, 2027. The Texas Cyber Command was created to leverage the cybersecurity expertise and resources of state, local, and federal partners to protect Texas from cyber threats.

"Our state is under constant attack by cyber criminals, attacks that occur thousands of times every single second of every single day," said Governor Abbott. "Texas needs strong cybersecurity experts to lead our fight against these attacks, often from hostile foreign adversaries like China, Russia, and Iran. Admiral White's decades of honorable military service to our country combined with his cybersecurity expertise makes him the leader we need at the helm of the Texas Cyber Command. Admiral White and the Texas Cyber Command will serve as essential assets to prevent and protect against cyber breaches to keep Texans safe."

In his 2025 State of the State Address, Governor Abbott made the establishment of the Texas Cyber Command an emergency item for the 89th Regular Legislative Session, which he signed into law in June.

Timothy James “TJ” White, of Boerne, is a retired vice admiral in the U.S. Navy and founder of OneNetworkConnection, LLC. He is a Professor-of-Practice at the Naval Postgraduate School, affiliated with the Military Cyber Professionals Association and the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society, and a trustee of the Southwest Research Institute. Joining the Navy in 1983 from Spring, Texas, he was honorably discharged in 2020 after 37 years of service. During his time in the Navy, he served as the Commander, United States Fleet Cyber Command/United States TENTH Fleet/United States Navy Space Command and previously as the Commander, United States Cyber National Mission Force/USCYBERCOM. He is the former Director of Intelligence for United States Indo-Pacific Command. White received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy, a Master of Science in Systems Technology from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a Master of Science in Strategic Resource Management from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.