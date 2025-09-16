Governor Abbott Announces SBA Assistance For Texans Impacted By Apartment Complex Fire

TEXAS, September 16 - September 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request for a disaster declaration for Texans affected by an August apartment complex fire in the Spring Branch neighborhood.

"Texans affected by the Spring Branch neighborhood apartment complex fire will now have access to additional resources needed to recover," said Governor Abbott. "With this approval, impacted Texans are now eligible for low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help them rebuild their homes and businesses. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with our federal partners to help this community move forward."

The SBA granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide low-interest loans to qualifying Texans who sustained damage during the fire.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at sba.gov/disaster. They may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications may also be mailed to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76155.

SBA representatives will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to explain the application process, assist with completing applications, and address questions about the disaster loan programs. Starting Thursday, September 18, at 12:00 PM, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be located at 1625 Blalock Road, Houston, TX 77080, which will be open weekdays from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM and Saturdays from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

Governor Abbott requested this SBA declaration on September 9 following an analysis of damage sustained in impacted communities that verified that the damage caused by the fire met the federally-required thresholds for SBA assistance.