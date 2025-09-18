Global Artist-Producer S. J. Jananiy Opens New Immersive Audio Extension of 3 DOT Recording Studios in Chennai, India

S. J. Jananiy & with supporters celebrating the launch of 3 DOT Recording Studios-B is designed to meet the growing demand for 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos/Immersive audio, recording, and creative production. The 3 DOT Recording Studios-B, with 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos HE Renderer Mix Suite 3 DOT Recording Studios: fully equipped to handle immersive audio mixing formats and more in Chennai, India! S. J. Jananiy recently accepted two new honors from the ISSAs. "Dil Ki Gehraai" is a new studio production by S. J. Jananiy blending Western Classical, Hip-Hop, Rap, Rock, Funk, and World Music.

CHENNAI, INDIA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global award-winning artist and scholar S. J. Jananiy has opened the 3 DOT Recording Studios-B (9.1.4 Dolby Atmos HE Renderer Mix Suite) as an extension of her 3 DOT Recording Studios-A in Chennai. Open to the public 24/7, Studio-B is designed to meet the growing demand for state-of-the-art 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos/ Immersive audio , recording, and creative production in India.S. J. Jananiy has found success as a film score composer, a polygenre indie artist, a Carnatic and Hindustani classical vocalist, Western classical singer, music director and music producer. Being an artist who creates music across several genres from Indian Trap to Classical, she established 3 DOT Recording Studios-B as a multipurpose, state-of-the-art facility to enhance the creative efforts of artists in Chennai.Adjacent to the pre-existing Studio-A, the new Studio-B is fully equipped to handle immersive audio mixing formats, including 5.1, 7.1.2, and 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos with High-End/Home Entertainment (HE) Renderer for movies, OTT platforms (such as Netflix and Amazon), and theatrical releases. The studio features custom-designed acoustics and a JBL Harman Surround 9.1.4 monitoring system, powered by industry-leading technologies. The studio also offers remote collaboration capabilities, enabling seamless online sessions with real-time control, which will be of interest to international artists and producers.The facility also caters to live recordings, with the capacity to host 15- to 20-piece string ensembles, large drum sessions, and orchestral tracking. Its dedicated voice booth supports dubbing, voiceovers, and solo instrument recordings, with the flexibility to track directly from both the booth and the console.Beyond audio, Studio-B doubles as a mini preview theatre and supports photography, video shoots, and green screen productions, making 3 DOT Recording Studios-B a true multifaceted, state-of-the-art facility that caters to all types of creatives.Interested parties can reach out online, or visit 3 DOT Recording Studios-A & B at the following address: No.199, JVL Arcade, 16, Third Floor, 18, N Usman Road, T. Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600017, India. See more at https://3dotrecordingstudios.com/ NEW GLOBAL MUSIC: it's all in the MIX!Fresh from the 3 DOT Recording Studios, S. J. Jananiy unveiled “ Dil Ki Gehraai (Never Give Up) ”, an anthem of resilience with a stellar group of musicians contributing to the world fusion song and video. The song has been submitted to the Best Global Music Performance category for GRAMMY️Awards consideration.“Dil Ki Gehraai (Never Give Up)” celebrates resilience, self-confidence, and the power of the mind over matter. Rooted in Indian Classical raga Simhendramadyamam and blending Western Classical, Hip-Hop, Rap, Rock, Funk, and World Music, this track is a cross-cultural celebration of perseverance, unity and hope. The music video carries a powerful visual narrative, featuring a flashback to 2002, where a young girl (reflecting S. J. Jananiy herself) dreams of a musical journey—bringing full circle the spirit of “Never Give Up.”Dil Ki Gehraai (Never Give Up) is the perfect example of musical excellence from 3 DOT Recording Studios and its international collaborators.“At its heart, the song is about hope, dreams, and refusing to be discouraged. With its star-studded cast of international musicians and Jananiy’s visionary leadership, “Dil Ki Gehraai (Never Give Up)” is more than just a piece of music—it is a global anthem of resilience and unity that transcends borders and resonates deeply with listeners everywhere.” - Indie TalkListen to the song: https://orcd.co/dponlva See the video: https://youtu.be/LvtrDJ4-1So?si=OEAeevGvSIU2nJtN Song credits:Composer, Music Producer & Arranger: S. J. JananiySingers: S. J. Jananiy, Ravindra Upadhyay & Baba KuboyeAnd Featuring: Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble, M.B. Gordy, Vito Gregoli, Mak Grgic, Baba Kuboye, Charu Suri, Mehran Matin, Martin, Christine Stork, Madhumita Chatterjee, Cheri Moon, Rhonda Valerie Head, Amaru, Siddhant Bhatia, Shriram Iyer, R. Sankerganesh, RK Sundar & Gethin John.For media inquiries and requests, please contact The B Company’s Beth Hilton at bethhilton@thebcompany.comAbout The Artist:S. J. Jananiy is a Multi-Global-Award-Winning Composer, Singer, and Scholar who has received an Indian National Award & State Awards. She has found success as a Film Score Composer, a Polygenre Indie Artist, a Carnatic and Hindustani Classical Vocalist, Western Classical Singer, Music Director and Music Producer. As an award-winning polygenre singer-songwriter, musician and composer of Indian Classical, modern Indian Trap, Western Classical, and Pop/Spiritual music, this child prodigy now enjoys 25-plus years of music experience, and is the owner of 3 Dot Recording Studios and JSJ Audio in Chennai, India. As a scholar, she holds several advanced degrees & diplomas (Economics, Indian Music, M.Phil Music, Hindustani Classical) from London and India; she is currently pursuing her Ph.D. - Research in Music. To connect with S. J. Jananiy’s Profile, Music & Social Media, visit: https://www.flowcode.com/page/jananiysj and learn more about S. J. Jananiy here: https://sjjananiy.com/

