DPS Trooper Dies in Car Crash

AUSTIN – It is with great sadness that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the death of a Highway Patrol Trooper following a traffic crash in San Jacinto County.

Trooper Jerry Wayne Adamick Jr., 44, was driving on FM 945 South, responding to assist law enforcement partners with an emergency call around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, when his vehicle went off the side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire. Trooper Adamick died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

“Our hearts are broken today,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Trooper Adamick bravely served our country for many years, and we were proud to have him choose to continue his service as part of the DPS family. He had so much life ahead of him, and today we grieve with his family and friends.”

Trooper Adamick served with the United States Army for more than two decades and completed several tours overseas. After leaving the Army, he joined DPS and was a member of Class A-2024. He was the recipient of the Veterans National Defense Award in June of last year.

His family says being a Trooper was his dream.

Trooper Adamick was stationed in Coldspring. He is survived by his wife, Roxanne, and five adult children.

Trooper Jerry Wayne Adamick is the 242nd DPS Officer to die in the line of duty since 1823. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

