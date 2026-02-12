DPS Presents Awards at First PSC Meeting of 2026

AUSTIN – The Public Safety Commission (PSC), along with Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Colonel Freeman F. Martin, recognized the service of several Texans at the first PSC meeting of the year yesterday at DPS Headquarters in Austin. PSC Commissioners and Colonel Martin presented two William P. Clements Excellence Awards, one Director’s Citation, five Director’s Awards and five Lifesaving Awards.

“The men and women recognized yesterday exemplify what it means to protect and serve Texas,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “From decades of investigative excellence to acts of extraordinary bravery that saved lives, these individuals embody our core values of integrity, excellence, accountability and teamwork. Their dedication, courage and compassion make Texas safer every day, and we are proud to recognize their service.”

The following people were recognized:

WILLIAM P. CLEMENTS EXCELLENCE AWARD:

The William P. Clements Excellence Award honors employees who display exceptional performance of duties throughout their careers at DPS. Former Texas Governor William P. Clements was known for his commitment to excellence and public service, and this distinction seeks to honor personnel who embody that same spirit.

Kristy Link (Crime Laboratory Division) began her career with the DPS Garland Regional Crime Laboratory in May 2002. She has served in numerous roles and made an extraordinary impact on forensic science in Texas over the last two decades. Starting as a Forensic Scientist, she screened evidence and performed DNA analysis to develop profiles critical to investigations. In August 2009, Link was promoted to DNA Technical Leader and oversaw all technical aspects of DNA operations, including training, quality assurance, proficiency testing and troubleshooting.

In September 2019, she transitioned to Local CODIS Administrator, where she currently manages the operations and compliance of the CODIS database for the Garland lab. She has implemented innovative processes to improve efficiency and accountability, developed workflows to meet legislative requirements and refined database samples to maximize hit potential. Link has coordinated numerous familial searches, reviewed hundreds of DNA profiles for CODIS entries and trained analysts across multiple laboratories. In addition, she provides education to law enforcement partners and continues to mentor Garland DNA analysts. Her work as a liaison between the lab and law enforcement has been pivotal in solving cold cases through the Texas Rangers’ SAKI program, and her ability to identify linked cases and facilitate investigations has led to arrests in multiple cases, with many more ongoing.

In recognition of her exceptional performance of duties throughout her career, Kristy Link was awarded the 2025 William P. Clements Excellence Award.

Laura Simmons (Texas Ranger Division) began her career with the Texas Highway Patrol in 1998, where she excelled in crash investigation, criminal interdiction and DWI enforcement before advancing into leadership roles and criminal investigations. Simmons joined the Texas Ranger Division in 2008 and quickly distinguished herself through her expertise in crime scene processing and forensic investigation, graduating from and then instructing at the National Forensic Academy. Throughout her tenure, Simmons has led numerous high-profile investigations, including capital murder cases, officer-involved shootings and sensitive crimes against children, securing convictions and delivering expert testimony. She has deployed to nearly every major mass casualty event in Texas, including the Sutherland Springs and Midland/Odessa tragedies, demonstrating professionalism, resilience and compassion. Beyond her investigative achievements, she is a respected mentor who has shaped the next generation of Texas Rangers through training and guidance. Outside the department, she has served as a valued coach and teacher within her community.

In recognition of her exceptional performance of duties, Lieutenant Laura Simmons was awarded the 2025 William P. Clements Excellence Award.

DIRECTOR’S CITATION & DIRECTOR’S AWARD:

On Jan. 15, 2025, during a high-risk fugitive apprehension operation in Houston, Special Agent Michael Mathes (Houston) displayed extraordinary courage and lifesaving skill under extreme and imminent danger. Following the neutralization of an armed suspect who had fatally wounded Brazoria Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Vargas and critically injured “Rocky,” an Operational K-9, Agent Mathes and a Deputy U.S. Marshal advanced into the threat zone without hesitation.

As a certified DPS Medic, Agent Mathes rapidly assessed the K-9’s severe gunshot wounds, which were life-threatening. Demonstrating exceptional composure and expertise, he applied advanced trauma care techniques, including gauze and pressure dressings, to stabilize the K-9 for emergency transport. Their decisive actions were critical in preserving the life of a valued law enforcement partner.

In recognition of their significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of a fellow officer, Agent Michael Mathes was awarded the Director’s Citation and the Deputy U.S. Marshal was hereby awarded the Director’s Award.

DIRECTOR’S AWARD:

On July 10, 2025, Trooper Mario Chacon initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle later confirmed to be stolen. The driver refused to yield and led Troopers on a dangerous pursuit, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour. During the pursuit, the suspect caused multiple crashes before colliding with other vehicles in downtown Midland during rush hour. The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

At that moment, Mr. Jeffrey Tyner, who was walking nearby to a meeting, witnessed the suspect fleeing. Without hesitation, Mr. Tyner pursued the suspect, tackled him and restrained him until Troopers arrived. His courageous actions directly contributed to the safe apprehension of a violent offender and prevented further harm to the public.

In recognition of his bravery and willingness to act in a dangerous and uncertain situation, Mr. Jeffrey Tyner was awarded the Director’s Award.

DIRECTOR’S AWARD:

On the morning of Sept. 17, 2025, Mr. David Acuña and Mr. Jose Sanchez demonstrated extraordinary courage and selflessness during a residential explosion and fire near US-277 south of Haskell. While traveling northbound, Acuña and Sanchez witnessed a home engulfed in flames following an explosion. Without hesitation and at great personal risk, both sprinted toward the fire.

Upon reaching the residence, the men observed a section of the exterior wall blown away by the blast. Through thick smoke and intense heat, they saw a severely burned woman struggling to escape. Despite the imminent danger, both men entered the hazard zone, pulled the woman through the opening and extinguished flames on her body. Then, Acuña and Sanchez quickly improvised a makeshift stretcher from debris and dragged her to safety.

Their decisive actions gave the woman and her family precious time to grieve and say goodbye. Their valor and quick thinking exemplify the highest ideals of citizenship and public service.

In recognition of their heroic conduct, which greatly assisted first responders and saved a life from immediate death, Mr. David Acuña and Mr. Jose Sanchez were awarded the Director’s Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD & DIRECTOR’S AWARD:

On July 30, 2025, Special Agent Mark Willey (Houston) and Houston Analyst Teresa Gee were traveling through downtown Houston when they observed a female subject slumped over and unresponsive at the metro bus stop. Concerned for her welfare, Agent Willey stopped to investigate and contacted a male bystander who was attempting to wake the woman. When the male suspect was questioned, he indicated that she had taken Xanax and was not waking up. Upon assessing her condition, Agent Willey determined that she was not breathing and had no pulse. Drawing upon his training and experience, Agent Willey recognized the signs of potential fentanyl overdose and immediately began lifesaving measures.

Agent Willey administered an initial 4 mg dose of Narcan with no response, followed quickly by a second dose. When there was still no improvement, he performed a sternum rub, at which point she took a large gasp of air and began to breathe. Agent Willey monitored her closely, maintaining communication and ensuring she remained stable until emergency medical personnel arrived.

During this critical response, Analyst Teresa Gee promptly called 9-1-1 and relayed precise and detailed information to Houston emergency dispatchers, providing ongoing updates based on Agent Willey’s observations. Her calm coordination allowed Agent Willey to continue uninterrupted medical intervention.

In recognition of their significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of a life, Agent Mark Willey was awarded the Lifesaving Award and Analyst Teresa Gee was awarded a Director's Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD & DIRECTOR’S AWARD:

On April 18, 2025, during a George W. Bush Law Enforcement event, a life-threatening medical emergency occurred when veteran Lee Sage began choking and was unable to breathe. Without hesitation, Mr. Kevin Gestring immediately intervened and began administering the Heimlich maneuver, providing critical assistance during the most urgent moments of the emergency. Retired DPS Captain Kevin Gray quickly positioned himself on the victim’s left side to help stabilize his body and maintain control of the environment. His actions ensured that lifesaving maneuvers could be performed effectively and safely, preventing further harm during a chaotic and high-pressure moment. As the Heimlich maneuver was being administered, Region Chief Jeremy Sherrod (Garland) provided critical support, coordinated efforts and directed additional assistance when fatigue set in among responders. His leadership and quick thinking ensured that lifesaving actions continued without interruption.

When initial lifesaving efforts began to falter due to fatigue, Captain Timothy Simmons (Plano) immediately stepped forward and assumed responsibility for administering the Heimlich maneuver. For several intense minutes, he delivered repeated abdominal thrusts with unwavering determination, despite the physical strain and the critical nature of the situation. His actions were pivotal in partially clearing the airway and sustaining the victim. As individuals began to show fatigue, Carlos Gonzalez stepped forward at a critical moment and the victim’s condition was dire. Demonstrating exceptional composure and strength, Mr. Gonzalez assumed responsibility for administering the Heimlich maneuver, delivering multiple forceful abdominal thrusts that ultimately cleared the obstruction and restored the victim’s ability to breathe.

The acts of these individuals’ perseverance under pressure, combined with their ability to act decisively in a high-stakes environment, exemplifies the highest standards of service and commitment to the preservation of life. Their heroic intervention reflects great credit upon themselves and serves as an inspiring example of leadership and selflessness.

In recognition of their significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of a life, Region Chief Jeremy Sherrod and Captain Timothy Simmons were awarded the Lifesaving Award, and Retired Captain Kevin Gray, Mr. Carlos Gonzalez and Mr. Ken Gestring (who could not be in attendance) were awarded the Director's Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD:

On May 1, 2025, the North Texas Tollway Authority Safety Operations Center broadcasted a report of a suicidal subject standing on the bridge at Josey Lane, which crosses over the eastbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike. Corporal Jennifer Trevino-Hicks (Carrollton) and Trooper John Jarrett (Carrollton) arrived on scene within minutes and immediately assessed a highly dangerous situation: The suicidal subject was positioned on the opposite side of a chain-link fence, standing on a narrow concrete ledge with his feet halfway off and holding on to the fence by his fingertips.

Recognizing the imminent risk of a fatal fall, both officers approached cautiously to avoid alarming the subject. Trooper Jarrett initiated verbal contact and successfully built rapport, learning the subject was homeless, despondent and had visited his son’s school that morning intending to see him one last time. Through calm, compassionate communication, Trooper Jarrett persuaded the subject to climb back over the fence, while Corporal Trevino-Hicks assisted in ensuring he crossed back over safely.

Their quick thinking and empathetic approach prevented a tragedy. They provided the subject with hope, emphasizing his recent positive choice and encouraging him to “start stacking wins.” Shortly after, Carrollton EMS and the Carrollton Police Department Crisis Negotiations Unit arrived, and the subject was transported for medical and psychological care.

In recognition of their significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of a life, Troopers Jennifer Trevino-Hicks and John Jarrett were awarded the Lifesaving Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD:

On Oct. 15, 2025, Trooper Simon Mijares (Livingston) demonstrated exceptional professionalism, composure and life-saving skills during a critical incident in Polk Co. Dispatched to a disturbance involving a gunshot victim, Trooper Mijares arrived on scene and immediately assessed a female victim suffering from severe bleeding and multiple gunshot wounds. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Trooper Mijares retrieved his DPS-issued first aid kit and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s upper arm, effectively stopping massive hemorrhage.

His swift and decisive actions stabilized the victim until additional law enforcement and emergency medical personnel arrived. Medical staff later confirmed that the tourniquet applied by Trooper Mijares was effective and likely contributed to the victim’s survival.

In recognition of his significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of a life, Trooper Simon Mijares was awarded the Lifesaving Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD:

On July 2, 2025, while conducting a routine patrol near Lady Bird Lake, Trooper Thomas Goodson (Austin) encountered a female subject in violation of prohibited camping regulations. During the contact, the subject fled into the water and quickly became distressed, unable to swim or keep her head above water.

Recognizing the imminent danger to the individual’s life, Trooper Goodson acted without hesitation. Fully aware of the risks, he entered the water in full uniform and successfully reached the subject. Demonstrating exceptional courage and selflessness, Trooper Goodson pulled her to safety, preventing a potential drowning.

In recognition of his significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of a life, Trooper Thomas Goodson was awarded the Lifesaving Award.

Please join us to congratulate all the award recipients. You can view additional photos, here.

###(HQ 2026-15)