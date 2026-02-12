Texas Rangers Seek New Tips in 45-Year-Old Christmas Double Murder in Harris Co.

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 1980 murder of 31-year-old Estella Salinas and her 14-year-old son, Andrew Salinas, in Houston. The reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for these murders is now increased to $6,000 if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. Anyone with information is asked to please come forward.

On Dec. 25, 1980, the bodies of Estella and Andrew Salinas were found strangled to death on the east side of White Oak Bayou and the Pinemont Bridge, near the 4500 block of Creekmont Drive. Earlier that Christmas morning, the pair had left their residence to spend the holiday with family at Estella’s parents’ home across town. Estella and Andrew were last seen by witnesses in a blue-colored 1972 Mercury Cougar near the intersection of Cavalcade Street and the US-59 northbound frontage road in front of a McDonald’s. Family members later found the vehicle near the intersection of Cavalcade and the Eastex Freeway. The vehicle’s keys, along with personal items, were still inside.

Several witnesses in the Salinas’ case have been interviewed and provided information over the years, but no arrests have been made. Now, 45 years later, evidence from this case has been submitted for analysis using modern DNA technology. The Houston Police Department and the Texas Rangers are actively investigating the Salinas’ murder and believe members of the community have critical information that could help them solve this case.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any Texas Rangers cold case listed on the DPS website — which provides information on more than 140 cases to garner public interest in unsolved or cold cases.

To be eligible for cash rewards for this case, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of these two methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a tip online through this link only and select “Cold Cases Featured” and “Cold Case” in the type of crime and offense type sections.

As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation (Cold Case) Program is featured bi-monthly to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. Texas Crime Stoppers rewards are increased up to $6,000 for featured cases in hopes of generating additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next cold case is featured.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies in investigating unsolved homicides or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.

